Rosedale Bake Shop Fluff Meringues & More Is Closing

Rosedale bakery and cafe Fluff Meringues & More is closing next month due to difficulties maintaining the business. It will close its location at 4800 Burnet Road on Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Fluff was known for its meringues, which were served individually, in baked Alaskas, or as build-your-own pavlovas. They also served baked goods like scones with clotted cream, coffee, and offered tea service and drag brunches.

Owner and founder Kristin Collins started Fluff in 2014 as a catering business. She opened the bake shop in 2018, taking over the Burnet Road space that held wine bar Apothecary. In an email about the closing, Collins cited economic turmoil and supply chain issues, and “the sheer insanity of operating a restaurant even in ‘normal’ or the ‘before’ times” as reasons for the closure.

Fluff will be selling its non-mercantile items like shirts and tea at half price until it closes, and it will stop taking online pre-orders on Tuesday, June 28.