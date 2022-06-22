 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rosedale Bake Shop Fluff Meringues & More Is Closing

The last day to get a build-your-own pavlova is July 3

by Erin Russell
Fluff Meringues &amp; More’s meringues
Fluff Meringues & More’s meringues
Fluff Meringues & More/Facebook

Rosedale bakery and cafe Fluff Meringues & More is closing next month due to difficulties maintaining the business. It will close its location at 4800 Burnet Road on Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Fluff was known for its meringues, which were served individually, in baked Alaskas, or as build-your-own pavlovas. They also served baked goods like scones with clotted cream, coffee, and offered tea service and drag brunches.

Owner and founder Kristin Collins started Fluff in 2014 as a catering business. She opened the bake shop in 2018, taking over the Burnet Road space that held wine bar Apothecary. In an email about the closing, Collins cited economic turmoil and supply chain issues, and “the sheer insanity of operating a restaurant even in ‘normal’ or the ‘before’ times” as reasons for the closure.

Fluff will be selling its non-mercantile items like shirts and tea at half price until it closes, and it will stop taking online pre-orders on Tuesday, June 28.

Fluff Meringues & More [CLOSED]

4800 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (512) 387-0605 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Upscale Austin Hospitality Group Reopens Longtime Restaurant Ski Shores Cafe

By Erin Russell

Chicago-Style Pizzeria Bringing Pan Pizzas to Lake Travis

By Erin Russell

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Chewy Pad See Ew and a Casual Dinner Spot

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Longtime Barbecue Restaurant Is Being Rebuilt After Fire Damage 18 Months Ago

By Nadia Chaudhury

Beloved Bakery Texas French Bread Announces Plans to Return With Outdoor Dining and Food Truck

By Erin Russell

A New Mini-Golf Course With a Restaurant and Bar Is Opening in the Domain

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world