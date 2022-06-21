 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chicago-Style Pizzeria Bringing Pan Pizzas to Lake Travis

Plus, Banger’s is hosting a Renaissance Festival on Rainey, and more news

by Erin Russell
three deep-dish pizzas in a row
Pizzas from Lefty’s Pizza Kitchen
Lefty’s Pizza Kitchen

Chicago-area pizzeria Lefty’s Pizza Kitchen will land in the Lake Travis neighborhood in September, as reported by Community Impact. This will be the third location of Lefty’s, with the other two in Illinois, and it will be located at 18101 State Highway 71. Lefty’s serves both thin- and pan-crust pizzas like Italian beef giardiniera pizza alongside meaty sandwiches, wings, salads, and other sides. It will also serve beer and wine.

Renaissance festival on Rainey Street

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden is holding its second annual Renaissance Festival Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26. The beer garden will be serving a special menu with items like turkey legs, royal sausage, and “dragon” (alligator) bites, and specialty beers, ciders, and meads. There will also be medieval-themed games and live music.

Pearl district adds new Texas-focused restaurant

San Antonio’s historic Pearl district is opening a new restaurant, Carriqui, in September, replacing Liberty Bar which moved in 2016. The restaurant is named after the carriqui, or green jay, a bird native to South Texas, and the restaurant’s food follows the flightpath from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast to San Antonio. That means dishes like botana platters, Gulf seafood, and barbacoa as well as cocktails.

Foursquare

Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

79 Rainey Street, , TX 78701 (512) 386-1656 Visit Website

Carriqui

239 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78215 Visit Website

