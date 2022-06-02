 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Beloved Bakery Texas French Bread Announces Plans to Resume Baking

Expect to see the bakery’s breads and pastries available for wholesale and at farmer’s markets

Texas French Bread’s breads
The owners of Texas French Bread, the longtime Austin bakery that was destroyed in a fire in January, announced plans to resume limited operations this month. However, its former home at 2900 Rio Grande Street remains in limbo.

The bakery has leased a space at Prep ATX, a commercial kitchen space in Northeast Austin, to resume wholesale operations, with plans to return to farmer’s markets and Farmhouse Delivery by the end of June, according to Austin360. It’s not clear which farmer’s markets Texas French Bread will be a part of (it had previously been at Lakeline and Mueller), but expect a limited menu of pastries, cookies, and breads.

The building at 2900 Rio Grande, which fire crews declared a total loss after the fire on January 24, is still being evaluated by structural engineers to determine if it can be salvaged. A GoFundMe for the restaurant raised almost $200,000, which went to severance pay and insurance for employees according to the Austin360 article.

Texas French Bread opened in 1981 as a wholesale bread business. Founder Judy Willcott moved into the Rio Grande location in 1986. Her son Murph Willcott currently owns Texas French Bread.

