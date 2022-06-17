Longtime Barbecue Restaurant Is Being Rebuilt After Fire Damage 18 Months Ago

After barbecue restaurant House Park Bar-B-Que was damaged in a fire in late 2020, the nearly-80-year-old business is being rebuilt right now, as reported by KXAN. Matt Sullivan plans on reopening the Clarksville spot sometime in the fall.

Backstreet’s back (with a burger)

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean visited downtown bar Casino El Camino, and he raved about his burger during the band’s concert that evening on June 13.

El Pasoan-Jewish-American-Chinese dish collaboration

El Pasoan-Jewish restaurant JewBoy Burgers teamed up with Chinese delivery restaurant Tso to create two specials this month. The Oy Vay Guey rangoons are made with hatch green chile picadillo, grilled onions, and crab-less cheese mixture. The rangoons are only available from Tso’s three locations in Austin. Then, the Tso Rangoon burger is made with a beef patty layered with crab rangoon stuffing, wonton strips, and a sweet chile sauce. The burger is only available at JewBoy Burger.

Queso contenders apply here

The annual queso competition Quesoff is accepting contestants right now. There are four categories — meat, spicy, veggie, and wild card — plus an award for best in show. Interested people should email queso@mohawkaustin.com. The event, which benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, will take place on Saturday, October 8 at the Mohawk.

Coming attractions

South Austin restaurant Phoebe’s Diner is expanding with a third location this summer. It’ll be found at 12001D Burnet Road in the North Burnet-Gateway area starting sometime in July. The new restaurant will feature its own cocktail menu that will be different from its other two locations (also downtown), as well as a private dining room and wraparound patio with television screens.

Texas-based Mediterranean restaurant chain Shawarma Press is opening its next new location in Georgetown. It’s found at 620 South I-35, Suite 400 inside the Walmart as of April. This is the company’s fifth Texas location, run by Dallasites Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri.

Chef shuffle

Chef Amanda McGraw joined the Austin location of New American restaurant and Houston import Tiny Boxwoods in May. The southeast Texan chef had worked at the original Houston location of the restaurant out of culinary school, as well as places in Chicago, Salt Lake City, and other Houston restaurants.

Staff shuffle

Culinary community the Cook’s Nook has a new director of culinary operations as of this month. Chef and activist Adrian Lipscombe, the founder of black farmers advocacy group 40 Acres Project & a Mule Project, will oversee Cook’s food-related services, including its new initiative, Mosaic Meals, an affordable meal service delivery service.

Opening delayed

Alas, the opening of Chi’lantro’s new South Austin location on Brodie Lane has been delayed. It’s aiming to open sometime later this June.

Food truck temporary closure

Coffee truck Daisy Coffee Co. temporarily closed its Menchaca Road location as of June 12. There are plans to relocate eventually.

Austin bar awards

Publication Esquire announced its picks for the best new bars across the country, and Austin bar Tiki Tatsu-ya made the cut.

Wine industry program applications

Wine nonprofit Lift Collective is launching a program to help aid underrepresented people in the wine industry. The Lift Collective Entrepreneurship Program will offer money, resourcing, and networking for six months. Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, July 31, and selected applicants will find out by the end of August.