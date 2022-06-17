 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A New Mini-Golf Course With a Restaurant and Bar Opens in the Domain

Expect blooming onions, frozen margaritas, and a 12-hole mini-golf course

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
An indoor mini-golf course.
The Dirdie Birdie.
The Dirdie Birdie

A new indoor-outdoor miniature golf course with a restaurant and bar will open in the North Austin area this year. The Dirdie Birdie will be found at 10910 Domain Drive starting on Friday, November 18.

Overseeing the restaurant and bar components are Austin chef Nicholas Yanes, his management group Excelsior, and director of culinary Michael Warnock Jr. The American menu includes a blooming onion, crab orzo pasta al limone, a double burger, bratwurst, and more. Drinks include frozen margaritas and frosés, a take on the Pimm’s cup with yuzu, and a sake-vodka bloody mary.

Dirdie has indoor and outdoor spaces. The 12-hole mini-golf course was created with design and fabrication company Nine & Eye, which incorporated imagery and recreations of Austin buildings and notable places, such as the Texas Capitol and the Pennybacker Jr. Bridge. The overall space was designed by architect Clayton Korte, incorporating modern and vintage details.

Co-owners and co-founders Vik and Lina Khasat wanted to open a business that “combines all of our favorite things,” as they said in a press release.

Yanes’s other restaurants include East Austin Italian restaurant Juniper, Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s, and downtown hotel Verbena.

Initial hours are from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday to Saturday, November 18 to 19, and then from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, November 20 through 23. It’s closed on Thanksgiving but reopens with regular hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Single rounds of golf are $18.

A state capitol building replica as a golf hole.
The Texas Captiol building hole at Dirdie Birdie.
The Dirdie Birdie
A sausage in a bun.
The bratwurst at Dirdie.
The Dirdie Birdie

Update, November 18, 11:18 a.m.: This article, originally published on June 17, has been updated to include Dirdie’s opening date, decor and food/drink details, and new photographs.

The Dirdie Birdie

10910 Domain Drive, Austin, Texas 78758 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Austin Dining Deals During Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate & Drank This Week: Returning Excellent Pastries and Fancy Cocktails

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel

By Erin Russell

New Pizzeria With Chile Crisp-Drizzled Pies Opens on South First

By Nadia Chaudhury

Voodoo Doughnut’s Taking Over Former Austin Fried Chicken Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Farmers Market Stand Slings New York-Style Bagels and Mini-Dessert Bagels in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world