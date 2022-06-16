 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Loungey Italian Steakhouse Opens at the JW Marriott in Downtown Austin

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse offers fancy steaks and truffled pastas

by Erin Russell
Filet on a white plate topped with sauce tomatoes and an herb.
The filet at Dean’s Italian Steakhouse.
Dean’s Italian Steakhouse

The JW Marriott hotel in downtown Austin has a new restaurant, Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, with fancy steaks and pastas. It’s open as of today, Thursday, June 16, on the ground floor of the hotel at 110 East Second Street.

Dean’s is a luxe steakhouse with Texas and Japanese A5 wagyu steaks and a raw bar of fresh seafood. There are also Italian dishes like meatballs and house-made pasta, including a bucatini dish with black truffles (truffles also appear on one of the signature sides: the $20 Billionaires Potato with taleggio, fontina, and shaved truffles). Executive chef Michael Eccles has extensive steakhouse experience including Fleming’s and Ruth’s Chris in Austin.

The new restaurant offers a full bar, with an emphasis on bourbons and wine. The interior has the dark, loungey vibe of a classic steakhouse, and there’s also an open-air patio.

Dean’s replaces the hotel’s previous restaurant, Osteria Pronto (OP). The restaurant is named after late billionaire Dean White, whose son Bruce White runs White Lodging, which operates the JW Marriott and several other hotels around town.

Dean’s is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Dean's Italian Steakhouse [Austin]

110 East Second Street, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website
JW Marriott Austin

110 East 2nd Street, , TX 78701 (512) 474-4777 Visit Website

