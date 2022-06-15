The Lin Asian Bar Team Has Another New Restaurant Coming

Ling Wu, the talented chef and co-owner of Austin restaurants Lin Asian Bar, Qi, and the forthcoming Ling Wu Asian Restaurant, is already working on opening her fourth overall restaurant in the Austin area. Ling Wu at the Grove will open at 2625 Denali Summit Pass, Building 2, Suite B near the Oakmont Heights neighborhood sometime in the summer of 2023, as originally reported by Community Impact.

Co-owner and Wu’s husband Jimmy Ng confirmed the fourth restaurant. He noted that they’re still working on what exactly the focus of the menu will be yet, but knows they’re aiming for “better and healthier Asian cuisine” with locally sourced ingredients. He also adds that they’re working on expanding with more gluten-free dim sum items.

Joining the team will be chef Rocky Chang and pastry chef Micon. Designing the new restaurant is Houston designer Ting Geng.

The team is also simultaneously working on their other upcoming restaurant Ling Wu Asian Restaurant in the Lantana Place development, set to open sometime later this year.

Wu opened Lin Asian Bar in Clarksville in 2019, garnering popularity, particularly for the dim sum. She expanded with her second restaurant Qi in downtown Austin in 2020. Before her restaurants, she had been the dim sum chef of downtown Chinese restaurant Wu Chow.