Amazing Pizza and Wine Restaurant Bufalina Is Reopening in East Austin

Chef Grae Nonas — known for his handmade pastas — is joining the team

by Nadia Chaudhury
A pizza pie with tomato slices and basil leaves and white cheese.
A tomato pie from Bufalina.
Lauded Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina is reopening in East Austin this year. The restaurant, which had closed its original location last year, will open at 2215 East Cesar Chavez Street in the Holly neighborhood at some point during this summer.

Joining the Bufalina team is chef Grae Nonas, recently known for his Italian restaurant-turned-pop-up Le Cowboy. “I’ve long admired Grae’s cooking and feel that it’s very much in line with what we’ve always done at Bufalina,” says owner Steven Dilley. It’s fair to expect handmade pastas and breads.

Nonas started Le Cowboy as a temporary restaurant on the forthcoming Mexican seafood restaurant Este property (formerly Eastside Cafe) for seven months from 2020 into 2021. Since then, he’s operated as a pop-up.

Lastly, wine director Rania Zayyat is now a partner in Bufalina, but she will still oversee the restaurant’s superb wine program and wine club. In the meantime, Bufalina’s other location up in Brentwood, Bufalina Due, has stayed open during this time.

The new Bufalina address on East Cesar Chavez had formerly been laundromat Frank’s Coin Laundry, which closed sometime in 2018.

Dilley opened Bufalina on Cesar Chavez in 2013, followed by Bufalina Due on Burnet Road in 2016. He was also named an Eater Young Gun in 2014.

Bufalina

2215 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, TX 78702

