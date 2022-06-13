 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Austin Chef Jesse Griffiths’s ‘Hog Book’ Is a James Beard Book Award 2022 Winner

The Dai Due chef won a medal in the best single-subject book category this year

by Polly Anna Rocha
Several bone-in hog chops spread out on a light beige surface with long slices of roasted eggplant, roasted tomatoes, halved roasted lemons, leafy green herbs
Hog chops from “Hog Book.”
Jody Horton

The James Beard Media Awards 2022 were announced on June 11, and Austin chef Jesse Griffith took the main prize in the single subject category for his book The Hog Book: A Chef’s Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Pigs.

In Hog Book, Griffiths gives an in-depth breakdown of all things related to wild hogs, including their culinary importance and status as an invasive species, while also addressing misconceptions about wild game meats. He has long made use of wild boar meat at his restaurant Dai Due.

Griffiths self-published the book in August 2021. This marked the chef’s second book, as his first Afield: A Chef’s Guide to Preparing and Cooking Wild Game and Fish published in 2012.

The media awards ceremony — which focuses on books and journalism — was held over the weekend in Chicago. The chef- and restaurant-centered awards ceremony — the James Beard Awards — takes place tonight, June 13, in Chicago. Austin nominees are Iliana de la Vega, the chef and co-owner of Oaxacan and Mexican restaurant El Naranjo, who is nominated for best chef: Texas; and Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, who is nominated in the emerging chef category.

A man in a tan suit with a silver medal around his neck.
Jesse Griffiths with his James Beard medal.
Dai Due/Facebook

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Foursquare

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 524-0688 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Two Austin Chefs Emerge Victorious in the James Beard Awards 2022

By Erin Russell

Where to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate Father’s Day in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Amazing Pizza and Wine Restaurant Bufalina Is Reopening in East Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Luxe Cookie Company Is Opening a New Food Truck Near Shoal Creek

By Erin Russell

Provision Dining House, a Pandemic Closure, Reopens in the Triangle

By Erin Russell

East Side Wine Bar Adds New Tasting Menu From Barley Swine Alum

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world