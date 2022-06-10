Luxe Cookie Company Is Opening a New Food Truck Near Shoal Creek

Fancy cookie shop Cookie Rich is adding a new storefront trailer with an expanded menu this month. The trailer will be parked in front of the current Cookie Rich location at 2201 North Lamar Boulevard in the West Campus neighborhood starting Saturday, June 25, and will be mobile for events.

The new trailer means lots of new menu items for Cookie Rich, including cinnamon rolls (in the same petit style as its cookies), milkshakes, cookie sandwiches with ice cream, and a frozen dessert called a Cookie Crush that’s blended ice cream and cookies (a la a McFlurry or Blizzard). The trailer will also have espresso drinks with coffee from Greater Goods, which can be made with signature sweetened “cookie milk” (the flavor is sweet cream with brown sugar and vanilla) as well as tea, and lemonade (including a vibrant purple “butterfly lemonade” made with butterfly pea flower). The Cookie Crush and milkshakes are made with a custom flavor cookie milk flavor of ice cream from Amy’s Ice Creams.

Cookie Rich’s production operations is also moving into a new building at the same location that will allow them space to increase production. Owner Lorin Peters shared with Eater that the new location has a new cookie machine that can make the same amount of cookies in five minutes that used to take her team six hours to make.

Peters, who trained at seminal Napa-area restaurant the French Laundry, opened Cookie Rich in December 2020. Cookie Rich is available on Goldbelly for nationwide shipping, for online orders, and for delivery with DoorDash.

The trailer storefront will normally be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., although check the website for the trailer’s location. The trailer’s first pop-up will be Saturday, June 18 at Hopsquad Brewing from noon to 6 p.m.