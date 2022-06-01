Korean-Mexican Restaurant Chi’Lantro Brings Kimchi Fries to Far South Austin

Favorite local chain Chi’Lantro BBQ is opening its ninth location in South Austin, at 9911 Brodie Lane in the Shady Hollow Village Shopping Center. The restaurant will open on Monday, June 6 with its same menu of kimchi fries, noodle and rice bowls, Korean fried chicken wings, aguas frescas, and more. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chi’Lantro started as a food truck in 2010.

Arbor Food Park gains barbecue truck

Rollin’ Smoke BBQ has moved to Central East Austin’s Arbor Food Park at 1108 East 12th Street. The truck opened in the new location today, Wednesday June 1. The truck will serve its same menu of smoked meats, mac and cheese, banana pudding, and more. Arbor Food Park recently had a spot open due to the closure of Dough Boys pizza truck but is still home to a variety of trucks including popular taco truck Cuantos Tacos.

Brazilian food truck Boteco moves down the street

Brazilian food truck Boteco has moved to 1403 East 7th Street as of today, June 1. Boteco suffered numerous breakins at its previous location.