A New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Will Open in South Austin

A new Korean barbecue restaurant will open in the South Congress neighborhood. Gangnam Korean BBQ will be found at 1100 Little Texas Lane. While there aren’t a whole lot of details about the restaurant, it should entail an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue option. The opening date isn’t known either.

Fast-casual Asian restaurant Bun Belly closed up its North Loop location on 5001 Airport Boulevard location and moved into the Highland neighborhood at the Crescent Shopping Plaza as of early April. It took over the 6929 Airport Boulevard address previously belonging to 101 By Teahaus.

Bee Cave Boston-style Italian beer garden the Garden at Ellera expanded with two locations in Georgetown and the South Lamar neighborhood. The Garden at the Summit on 1500 Rivery Boulevard, Suite 2175, Georgetown opened in November 2021. The Garden at the 704 on 3403 South Lamar Boulevard opened in early March; it took over sibling restaurant Pantasma Kitchen.

Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Austin chapter announced the winners of its annual grant and scholarship program last week. The recipients include Greater Goods Coffee head roaster and co-founder of roastery Sightseer Coffee Kimberly Zash, Antonelli’s Cheese beverage buyer Casie Wiginton, Emmer & Rye lead pastry chef Aurora Torado, and Luv Fats Ice Cream founder and CEO Chi Ndika, among others.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced its honorees for its Spirited Awards last week. The Roosevelt Room was nominated in two categories — best U.S. central bar team and best U.S. central cocktail bar) — with Half Step also in the bar team category; Drink.Well in the cocktail bar category; the Driskill Hotel’s Driskill Bar in the best U.S. central hotel bar; and Tiki Tatsu-ya in the best new U.S. central cocktail bar.

New York cocktail bar Death & Co. is coming into Austin for an event behind its latest book, Death and Co. Welcome Home. It takes place at the Roosevelt Room on Wednesday, May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The $60 ticket comes with cocktails, food, freebies, and a signed copy of the book. Ticket proceeds will go towards nonprofit Another Round Another Rally.

Nonprofit Texas Beef Coulsin’s consumer brand Beef Loving Texans is releasing the third season of its smoked meats YouTube series this summer. BBQuest: Beyond the Pit. Host Kelsey Pribilski with cook and author Jess Pryles will showcase barbecue restaurants and cattle ranches around the state, including Austin’s Micklethwait Craft Meats, Briscuit, and Interstellar BBQ.

A new pizza restaurant is opening in San Antonio food hall the Pearl. WonderSlice will open sometime in June at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6. The menu will include pizza in pie and slice form, subs, salads, and soft serve ice cream. Operating the restaurant is Austin chef Ben Schwartz (Uchiko, She’s Not Here, Texas French Bread, Vino Vino).