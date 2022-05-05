 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vegan Gluten-Free Bakery Zucchini Kill Opens Second Location in North Campus

The new bakery is found at the old Spiderhouse Cafe

by Nadia Chaudhury
Three brown cupcakes with white frosting and yellow crumbles.
The Punk N Pie cupcakes from Zucchini Kill.
Zucchini Kill/Facebook

North Loop vegan gluten-free bakery Zucchini Kill opened a second location in mid-April. It’s found near the University of Texas at Austin campus on 2908 1/2 Fruth Street, as reported by Community Impact.

The North Campus bakery’s menu is similar to the original one: vegan, gluten-free baked goods, ranging from frosted cupcakes, cookies, Swiss rolls, cakes, and what it calls cream coffins (aka essentially Twinkies).

This new location is actually found behind the shuttered Spiderhouse Cafe space, which closed at first temporarily at the beginning of the pandemic, and then permanently earlier this January. Zu

Zucchini Kill co-owners Jessica Freda and Cece Loessin opened the bakery with MT Gibbs in 2017. Freda had been the owner of vegan cooperative doughnut bakery Red Rabbit, which closed in 2015. Freda and Loessin had also been in a band together, and the name of the bakery is a play on the punk rock band Bikini Kill. The bakery also provided baked goods to various cafes and restaurants across town.

The second bakery is currently open on the weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Zucchini Kill

701 East 53rd Street, , TX 78751 (737) 215-5936 Visit Website

Zucchini Kill [North Campus]

2908 1/2 Fruth Street, Austin, Texas 78705 Visit Website

