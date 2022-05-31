 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Excellent Vegan Ice Cream Farmers Market Stand Opens Window Shop

Luv Fats Ice Cream is slinging scoops in Highland

by Nadia Chaudhury
Two hands holding up two ice cream containers of ice cream scoops in front of a pint building.
Vegan ice cream scoops from Luv Fats’s new walk-up window.
Luv Fats Ice Cream/Facebook

Austin vegan ice cream farmers market stand Luv Fats opened a walk-up window over Memorial Day weekend in the Highland neighborhood. The 7135 North Lamar Boulevard shop debuted on May 27.

Luv Fats’s vegan ice creams are made with avocados and coconut milk, with flavors ranging from butter-pecan to lavender-blackberry jam to soy sauce to Colombian chocolate to Kenyan coffee. The window serves scoops as well as pints.

Owner and founder Chi Ndika opened the window scoops shop within her new production kitchen. “We needed more space to scale up if we wanted to get into bigger grocery stores,” she says to Eater, “and it’s cheaper than moving into a different commercial kitchen. We kind of got lucky and the spot seemed like a perfect fit.” The company relocated into the new space — which had been previously fruit cup shop Fruity Mania — two weeks ago, and added the window counter.

Ndika had been experimenting with vegan ice cream for her mother and launched Luv Fats in 2018 at various farmers markets around Austin. Currently, she’s set up at the Texas Farmers Market at Mueller on Sundays; pints are also available at Bee Grocery, Dia’s Market, Royal Blue Grocery on Rainey Street, Counter Culture, and Barret’s Coffee. Preorder pints are also available online.

Luv Fats’s window hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Luv Fats Ice Cream

7135 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78752 Visit Website

