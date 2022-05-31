 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tori Paitan Ramen Is Coming to West Campus

Sazan Ramen is bringing cocktails and its tori paitan ramen to a second location this fall

Highland Japanese restaurant Sazan Ramen is expanding with a second restaurant in West Campus this year. The 609 West 29th Street spot will open in sometime in the early fall.

The new Sazan will serve its ramen menu centered on its tori paitan — creamy chicken broth — with spicy, vegan, and black garlic iterations. There are also chicken wings, dumplings, takoyaki, and mochi. There will be a full bar as well, serving cocktails, Japanese whiskys, and beer.

Leading Sazan’s kitchen is newish chief kitchen officer Kris Hammond, who joined the team in late 2020. Before the Austin restaurant, the Korean-Japanese-Italian-American chef worked at Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant GreenRiver, Michelin Bib Gourmand Shanghai restaurant Alma, and Colorado restaurant the Regional. Then there’s owner and CEO Taiki Wakayama, who had operated a bunch of East Coast ramen restaurants; and managing partner and COO Darrel Oribello.

Wakayama and Oribello opened the Austin restaurant in July 2020, then with chef Shun Shiroma (who is now the executive chef of Dubai-based Japanese restaurant 3Fils).

This new Sazan is taking over the former space belonging to Colorado-based microbrew beer bar Growler USA. The Austin location had opened in 2016, but closed earlier this February.

