Austin Restaurants Are Fundraising for Uvalde Shooting Victims and Families

Several Austin restaurants have begun fundraising efforts following the horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, where 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — were killed and 17 people injured. This weekend, a handful of restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to help support the victims and their families.

In addition, chef José Andrés’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen set up shop in Uvalde to serve free meals for people, as well as employees of flower shops and funeral homes. The Texas Tribune has rounded up numerous other ways to help survivors, victims, and their families as well.

Friday, May 27

French restaurant Justine’s Brasserie is donating 15 percent of its sales from Friday evening to both GoFundMe’s official campaign for the families of the victims and nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. The restaurant’s fundraising effort started on Thursday, May 26. (4710 East Fifth Street, Govalle)

Filipino and Vietnamese food truck Fil N’ Viet will donate an unspecified amount of its day’s sales to an unspecified fund for victims. (Camp East, 2903 East 12th Street, Rosewood)

Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, May 29

Bar and restaurant Drink.Well will donate 15 percent of its weekend sales to mass casualty victims network VictimsFirst’s Uvalde fundraiser. (207 East 53rd Street, North Loop)

Through Sunday, May 29

Mexican-Asian fusion chain Chi’lantro is donating 10 percent of its sales from the week to an unspecified fund for Uvalde. (multiple locations)

Sunday, May 29

All restaurants in the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group (Emmer & Rye, Kalimotxo, Hestia, TLV, Henbit, Ladino, and Canje) will donate 10 percent of sales from Sunday, May 29 to VictimsFirst fundraiser.