Pflugerville Bakery Opens a Second Location in Crestview

Plus, a late Texas pitmaster is being honored at the Barbecue Hall of Fame, and more news

by Erin Russell
Close-up of gooey cinnamon rolls
Pumpkin cinnamon buns from Pflour Shop
Pflour Shop/Facebook

Pflugerville bakery Pflour Shop is opening a second location in Austin this month. The second Pflour Shop will open at 7413 Burnet Road on the weekend of June 18. Pflour Shop specializes in intricately decorated cookies and cakes and baked goods like brownies, blondies, and cinnamon rolls. The new location will feature twists on favorite menu items and lemonade to drink. The owner of Pflour Shop is April Saldana, a Pflugerville native. The bakery will be open Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Honoring legendary Texas pitmaster

This year’s Barbecue Hall of Fame legacy honorees include the legendary late pitmaster Bobby Mueller of Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas. The official ceremony takes place on October 1 in Kansas City.

Downtown Austin restaurant closes

Texas chain Gloria’s Latin Cuisine closed its downtown Austin location earlier this week, as reported by CultureMap Austin. The last day of service for the 300 West Sixth Street restaurant was on May 23. The company’s vice president of marketing and communications, Brian Penrod, told the publication that their lease wasn’t renewed. The restaurant chain’s other Austin location up in the Domain remains open.

Pflour Shop

7413 Burnet Road, Austin, 78757 Visit Website

