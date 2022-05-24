 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Portland Winemakers Open Dripping Springs Tasting Room

The tasting room of Summer Revival Wine Co., from Portland’s Flat Brim Wines, will have a menu of wine-friendly snacks

by Erin Russell Updated
Colorful wine bottles on a tray
Summer Revival Wines
Summer Revival Wines [Official]

The wine corridor along Highway 290 is gaining another destination with Summer Revival Wine Co. Summer Revival opened its tasting room at 665 West Highway 290 on May 14.

Summer Revival is a small-production, minimal-intervention winery from husband and wife team Becky and Ian Atkins, who also opened Flat Brim Wines in Portland, Oregon in 2016. The two wine brands will represent different geographic areas: Summer Revival will exclusively use Texas grapes while Flat Brim will only use grapes from Oregon and Washington. Summer Revival currently has a 2021 Pinot Grigio Ramato, and the tasting room will serve flights and wines by the glass from both brands.

The tasting room also serves a menu of snacks including bread and pastries from nearby Abby Jane Bakeshop, a tinned fish plate, a cheese plate, conservas, and chocolates from Dripping Springs Chocolates.

The Atkinses previously operated Stella Taco in Portland, which closed in 2020, as well as multiple restaurants in El Paso (Tom’s Folk Cafe, Ripe Eatery, Tabla, and The Drifter).

The Summer Revival tasting room is indoor-only for now, and is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The wine is also available at the Meteor on South Congress.

Summer Revival Wines

665 West Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX (512) 829-5060 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Campus Poke Restaurant Goes Viral on TikTok After UT Purchase Forces It to Close

By Erin Russell

Essential Neapolitan Pizza Truck Dough Boys Is Closing

By Erin Russell

Filed under:

A 24-Hour Guide to Dining and Drinking in Downtown San Antonio by Bicycle

Spend the day eating your way across the city on two wheels

By Polly Anna Rocha

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Chilaquiles and Pizza

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Southwestern Grill Z’Tejas Opens New Location in Avery Ranch

By Erin Russell

San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world