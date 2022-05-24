Portland Winemakers Open Dripping Springs Tasting Room

The wine corridor along Highway 290 is gaining another destination with Summer Revival Wine Co. Summer Revival opened its tasting room at 665 West Highway 290 on May 14.

Summer Revival is a small-production, minimal-intervention winery from husband and wife team Becky and Ian Atkins, who also opened Flat Brim Wines in Portland, Oregon in 2016. The two wine brands will represent different geographic areas: Summer Revival will exclusively use Texas grapes while Flat Brim will only use grapes from Oregon and Washington. Summer Revival currently has a 2021 Pinot Grigio Ramato, and the tasting room will serve flights and wines by the glass from both brands.

The tasting room also serves a menu of snacks including bread and pastries from nearby Abby Jane Bakeshop, a tinned fish plate, a cheese plate, conservas, and chocolates from Dripping Springs Chocolates.

The Atkinses previously operated Stella Taco in Portland, which closed in 2020, as well as multiple restaurants in El Paso (Tom’s Folk Cafe, Ripe Eatery, Tabla, and The Drifter).

The Summer Revival tasting room is indoor-only for now, and is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The wine is also available at the Meteor on South Congress.