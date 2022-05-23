Essential Neapolitan Pizza Truck Dough Boys Is Closing

Neapolitan pizza food truck Dough Boys is closing this week, as announced on Instagram. Its last day at Meanwhile Brewing at 3901 Promontory Point Drive will be Sunday, May 29.

Dough Boys specialized in garlic-laden Neapolitan style pizzas, like the Eastside Trip with oyster mushrooms, garlic cream, and smoked mozzarella. The truck was also known for its frequent collaborations with other Austin restaurants.

Co-owner Max Tilka, who has a separate full-time job, told Eater the closure comes simply as it’s time for a new chapter for the team. The other co-owner, Tony Curet, who was formerly executive chef of the downtown location of North Italia, will continue his culinary career in Austin.

Dough Boys opened at Arbor Food Truck Park in Central East Austin in August 2020. It moved to Meanwhile Brewing in July 2021, joining other the food trucks of the brewery — taco truck Pueblo Viejo, barbecue truck Distant Relatives (which was named one of Eater’s best new restaurants in America in 2021), banh mi truck Smokin Bahn Mi, and ice cream truck Bésame.