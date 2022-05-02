Austin Restaurants Noble Sandwich Co. and Sushi-a-Go-Go Reopen in the Airport

Two Austin restaurants — Noble Sandwich Co. and Kome’s Sushi A-Go-Go — have finally opened in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as of early April. This is Noble Sandwich Co.’s revitalization after the revered sandwich restaurant closed in 2019. On deck are, duh, sandwiches including Cubans and pastrami. Sushi’s name stems from Kome co-owners Kayo and Take Asazu’s original and long-gone sushi truck. Its airport menu includes sushi, ramen, and other Japanese dishes. Both restaurants are found in the Austin City Market food court across from Gate 13.

Austin bakeries raise money for mental illness nonprofit

Central Texas bakeries are participating in National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)’s Depressed Cake Shops again this year. Austin-area bakeries like Confituras, Bearded Baking Company, and Abby Jane Bakehop will bake up outwardly gray baked goods with colorful interiors. The sales will benefit NAMI’s Central Texas chapter. It runs through Saturday, May, 14

Austin Asian restaurants raise money for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May, several restaurants are raising money to benefit the nonprofit Austin Asian Community Health Initiative. The three Asian-owned restaurants — Tso Chinese Delivery, the Peached Tortilla, and Chi’lantro — will donate one dollar from specific dish orders. From Tso, it’s the General Min’s shrimp and chicken; from Peached, the #60 Fried Rice; and from Chi’lantro, the kimchi fries ssam. It runs until Sunday, May 22.

Austin museum hosts art baking competition

Blanton Museum of Art’s #BlantonBakeOff, where participants compete with baked recreations of artwork from the museum, is happening right now. There are three categories: the under 18, adult amateur, and adult professional. People vote for the winners online, and prizes include Quack’s Bakery and La Patisserie gift cards and museum memberships. The deadline is Sunday, May 15 at 11:50 p.m., with online voting beginning on Tuesday, May 17.

Tracking Austin-area events

East Sixth Mexican restaurant Suerte’s next Taquero takeover features Dai Due chef and recent James Beard Book Media Award nominee Jesse Griffiths on Tuesday, May 3. Naturally, they will be making wild board crunch wraps, and partial proceeds will be donated to nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Copies of his book, The Hog Book, will be on sale too.

Austin museum Mexic-Arte is hosting its Taste of Mexico event on Wednesday, May 4 at Fair Market from 6 to 9 p.m. The not-named restaurants and food trucks will dish up Mexican fare alongside tequila and mezcals, plus there will be cooking demonstrations and music. Tickets are $75.88 for general admission, $70.54 for museum members, and $91.91 for VIP.

Nonprofit Urban Roots’s Tour de Farm fundraiser takes place on Wednesday, May 11 at Meanwhile Brewing from 6 to 9 p.m. On deck are beers from the host brewery, a dinner by barbecue truck Distant Relatives, a performance by Ray Prim, a raffle, a farm tour, and more. Tickets begin at $250.

The Pay It Forward With Daniel Curtis food event, benefitting the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation, is taking place on Thursday, May 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. also at the Fair Market. Participating restaurants include Jack Allen’s Kitchen/Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, Interstellar BBQ, Intero, and others. There will be an open bar plus several live and silent auctions. General admission tickets are $75, and VIP tickets are $150. All ticket proceeds go to the foundation.

Pitmasters Pat Martin (of Nashville’s Martin’s Bar-B-Que) and Matt Horn (of Oakland’s Horn Barbecue) are celebrating the publications of their respective books on Friday, May 6 at Yeti from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be book signings for Martin’s Life of Fire and Horn’s Horn Barbecue, as well as a discussion, food, and drinks.

Texas food delivery service acquisition

Texas food delivery service Farmhouse Delivery bought Austin-based fruit and vegetable delivery startup Good Apple in late April. Good Apple is a subscription-based delivery service focused on unsold produce; the company also donated to families experiencing food insecurity in Travis County. Farmhouse is a market delivery service sourced from local farmers, ranchers, and vendors in the Texas area.

Texas brewery organization opens up grant program again

Nonprofit trade association Texas Craft Brewers Guild is accepting applications for its grant program geared towards aspiring brewery owners as of April 26. Grant recipients will get a year of free membership in the guild ($300), which allows people access to resources, conferences, and networking events. The deadline is Friday, May 13.