The Chive Co-Founder Is Opening a Wine Bar in Westlake

Neighborhood Vintner will offer retail wines, wines by the glass, and cheese boards

by Erin Russell
Neighborhood Vintner will serve wine by the glass.
Westlake is getting a new wine shop and tasting room, Neighborhood Vintner, courtesy of Leo Resig, co-founder of media company the Chive, and his wife Tiffany. Neighborhood Vintner will open sometime this May at 3663 Bee Cave Road, in the space formerly occupied by gift shop Sanctuary.

Neighborhood Vintner will have a wine bar with 20 rotating wines by the glass and cheese and charcuterie boards from local favorite Antonelli’s Cheese Shop. The retail shop offers over 1,000 wines by bottle for retail. The Resigs also have a wine brand, Resign Wine, which uses California grapes and will be available by the glass and for purchase at the shop.

Rounding out the team at Neighborhood Vintner are advanced sommelier and general manager Paul Ozbirn, formerly the beverage director at Parkside Projects and sommelier at Wink, and certified sommelier and assistant general manager Krista Church, who was most recently wine director at Jeffrey’s and Josephine House.

According to the press release, the couple got into wine after Leo gifted Tiffany with an educational wine course. They completed it together, and he called it “one of the best experiences we’ve ever gone through as a couple.” They hope that the shop will provide a space for those looking to learn more about wine.

Leo Resig started the Chive, which is headquartered in Austin, with his brother John in 2008. It has since expanded into many sister sites, including a television channel.

Neighborhood Vintner will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Neighborhood Vintner

3663 Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78746 Visit Website

