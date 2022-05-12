San Marcos Mochi Doughnut Shop Opens in Austin

San Marcos mochi doughnut shop Mochinut expanded with an Austin location in mid-April. Mochinut ATX is found within Scofield Farms neighborhood supermarket and food hall Hana World Market at 1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100 as of April 22.

The menu includes mochi doughnuts (hence the name), made with sweet glutinous rice flour that creates a Q texture. Potential flavors include matcha, churro, black sesame, horchata, funnel cake, or chocolate frosted with sprinkles. New flavors are introduced every Monday and Friday. Orders are placed in person, and the shop takes bulk orders over Instagram direct message, plus there will be third-party deliveries available sometime soon.

The shop also serves up bubble teas, including the Frankenstein with green tea, ube drizzle, and ube cream. Then there are milk teas like brown sugar and Thai tea, fruit teas, and lemonades.

There are plans to eventually serve Korean corn dogs — which are made with glutinous rice flour — in options like sausage, mozzarella, or half of each, plus toppings like hot Cheetos, ramen, and diced potatoes.

Mochinut is a family-run operation, helmed by Saemi Lee with her fiance David Lee, his sister Hannah Choi, and her husband Yunsung Choi.

Saemi and David, who also owns San Marcos Japanese and Korean restaurant Umami Sushi, had their first mochi doughnuts during a trip to New Jersey, and wanted to open their own Texas shop. At the time, Hannah and Yunsung were running Casa Choi, an Asian fusion taco restaurant. They collectively decided to close that business and turn it into Mochinuts in September 2021.

They had wanted to open in Austin, and the location within Hana World Market became available — it had previously been Mama Noy’s Kitchen’s space. Mochinut ATX opened in April. Saemi tells Eater that they’re looking to open a standalone physical location at some point too.

Other mochi doughnut slingers in Austin include Bom Bakeshop and OMG Squee.