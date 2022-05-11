Two Big-Name Chefs Are Coming to Austin for Cookbook Events

Two notable chefs — Reem Assil of Oakland Arabic bakery Reem’s and Kwame Onwuachi of Washington, D.C. and most recently Afro-Caribbean restaurant Kith/Kin — are coming into Austin for two respective cookbook events over the next two months.

First, Assil’s event for her cookbook Arabiyya takes place with South First restaurant Lenoir and chefs Jessica Maher and Todd Duplechan on Sunday, May 29 starting at 11 a.m. The $40 ticket comes with a signed copy of the book, food stemming from the recipes, and non-alcoholic beverages. (She’s actually in town during this time participating in food festival Hot Luck too.)

Then, Onwuachi’s dinner for his memoir-slash-cookbook My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef takes place with Caribbean restaurant Canje and chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph on Saturday, June 4. Reservations for $150 per person seated meals are available starting at 5 p.m. The ticket includes the dinner, a cocktail, and a gift bag with a signed copy of the book, various spices, and nail polish from Onwuachi’s Orly line.

Central Texas breweries win awards

A bunch of Central Texas breweries won awards in the annual World Beer Cup this year. This includes gold awards for Jester King Brewery’s Atrial Ribicite in the Belgian fruit beer category; Lazarus Brewing Co.’s Black Pearl in the herb and spice beer category; and Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s Meanwhile lager in the Munich-style Helles category. Elsewhere, Circle Brewing Co. nabbed silver for its Devil’s Night in the wood- and barrel-aged beer category; Independent Brewing Co. with silver for its Wooden Coat in the classic Irish-style dry stout category; and Real Ale Brewing Co. with bronze for its Real Heavy in the Scotch ale category.

Tracking Austin-area openings

Round Rock coffee shop Mi Mundo opened a second location in the Blackland neighborhood last week. It’s found on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Suite 103, taking over what had been Machine Head Coffee’s space. The cafe donates a quarter of its profits to charities and sources coffee beans from Central and South America.

Austin-based burger chain P. Terry’s opened up a new location this month. The 8600 I-35 South restaurant, which debuted on May 2, is its 26th overall location.