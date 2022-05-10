Space Travel-Obsessed Engineers Are Opening an Austin Brewery

A new brewery, Starbase Brewing, is heading to South Austin soon. Starbase will open at 4700 Burleson Road in the McKinney neighborhood in late May, according to a job posting.

According to its website, Starbase was founded by a group of engineers who are passionate about beer and colonizing Mars (it was originally called Boca Chica Brewing, and it is not officially affiliated with SpaceX). To whit, its mission outlines a plan to donate one percent of the profits to science education, have the taproom serve as a “gathering spot for the space community,” and eventually develop tactics to brew beer on Mars. (Starbase also calls itself the “Official Brewery of Mars,” although this does not appear to be grounded in any actual designation.)

Texas Monthly notes that Starbase has trademarked “GigaBeer,” the Tesla beer that Elon Musk announced at Gigafest 2021.

For now, Starbase has announced three beers with more to come. There’s a mango Mexican-style lager, a honey kölsch, and a hazy IPA. The brewery’s mission states that it will use all renewable energy and offset its carbon.

Starbase is taking over the spot vacated by Orf Brewing, which closed in May 2021.