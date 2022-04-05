Where to Celebrate Passover in Austin

The eight-day Jewish holiday Passover takes place soon starting on Friday, April 15 through Saturday, April 13. The centerpiece of Passover is the ritual intricate dinner the Seder during which the story of Excodus is recounted. For those who’d rather not cook, two Austin restaurants are offering Passover meals this year.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Follow the business’s rules, be sure to wear a mask, and tip well.

L’Oca d’Oro

1900 Simond Avenue, Mueller

The Italian restaurant is bringing back its in-person family-friend Seders this year for two nights. The dinner will include takes on matzo soup, brisket, sweet root vegetables dish tzimmes, and the sweet relish charoset. The first evening will be hosted by Rabbi Neil Blumofe from the Agudas Achim synagogue, and the second by Cantor Sarah Avner from the Beth Israel synagogue; the dinners are open to all faiths.

Price: $100 per person (not including drinks and service charges), and 10 percent of each night’s sales will go to each respective synagogue.

How to Book: Online

Aba

1011 S Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

The Mediterranean restaurant import is offering two ways to enjoy Passover meals. First are the reheatable takeout/delivery meal options with dishes such as latkes made with potato and Brussels sprouts; slow-braised short ribs, matzo ball soup, and almond tarts. And then, there are Passover dish specials at the restaurant including those latkes and almond tarts, as well as pan-roasted halibut, available from Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 for dinner.

Prices: The takeout meal is $54.95 per person with a deadline of Wednesday, April 13 at 9 p.m. for pickups and deliveries taking place on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the in-person dishes TBA

How to Order/Book: Takeout and delivery orders online; reservations online