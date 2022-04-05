 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Fancy Brazilian All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Restaurant is Heading to North Austin

Delucca offers wood-fired pizza, meatballs, soup, wine, and cocktails

by Erin Russell
A pizza pie with swirls of cream and cheese on a table with a cocktail glass.
Pizza from Delucca.
Delucca/Facebook

An all-you-can-eat Brazilian pizza restaurant from Dallas, Delucca, is opening in Austin in May. Delucca will open at 4200 West Braker Lane, in the former home of Provision at the Quarry in North Austin.

Delucca, which is one of Dallas’s essential pizza restaurants, offers five courses for a fixed price: lobster bisque, salad, meatballs, savory pizza, and dessert pizza. Although Brazil is known for its crimes against pizza, varieties at Delucca range from traditional margherita and pepperoni to chicken tikka masala and Turkish lamb (there are also vegetarian, halal, and kosher options, and vegan pizzas can be made a la carte). Sweet pizza options include dulce de leche and coconut or the Romeo & Juliet which has mascarpone and guava.

The restaurant also serves wine, beer, coffee, and cocktails.

Husband-and-wife owners Evandro Caregnato and Vanderleia Mallmann, who are natives of Brazil that claim Italian heritage, got the idea for the restaurant while working at churrascaria chain Texas de Brazil. There are four locations of Delucca in the Dallas area.

Provision, which opened in 2019 taking over the Red’s Porch building, closed in June 2020, ostensibly temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and never opened.

Delucca Austin

4200 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX 78759 Visit Website

