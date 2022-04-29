 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

North Austin Brewery Adelbert’s Is Closing in the Fall

Adelbert’s Brewery’s space will be demolished eventually

by Nadia Chaudhury
A round glass of amber beer next to a bottle of beer with a label that reads “Tripel.”
Adelbert’s Tripel Threat beer.
Adelbert’s Brewery/Facebook

Belgian-style microbrewery Adelbert’s Brewery is closing in the fall. Its last day in North Burnet on 2314 Rutland Drive, Suite 100 will be on Halloween on Monday, October 31.

The 11-year-old brewery is closing because the building is going to be demolished to make way for an office building, as explained on Instagram. There are no relocation plans either.

Adelbert’s general manager Sean Farmer told CBS Austin that the team had seen surveyors in the area, contacted their landlord, and found out they were selling the building and the lease wouldn’t be renewed.

Until its late fall closure, the brewery will continue to make beers, keep its taproom open, host events, and Austin FC watch parties. Its food truck, Hot Box Diner, will remain open during that time too, and to-go beers are available.

Founder Scott Hovey opened the brewery in late 2011, focused on creating bottle-conditioned Belgian beers. The brewery has won many awards through the years for its various beers, including at the Great American Beer Festival.

Foursquare

Adelbert's Brewery

2314 Rutland Drive, , TX 78758 (512) 662-1462 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Hotel on Ladybird Lake Teases a Menu of Foie Gras-Stuffed Chicken Wings and Oysters

By Erin Russell

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Pastrami Pizza and Gooey Cookies

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Eat and Drink for Cinco de Mayo in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury
3 comments / new

Austin Chef’s ‘Hog Book’ Is a James Beard Book Award 2022 Nominee

By Polly Anna Rocha

Two Steakhouses Are Opening in Downtown Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world