North Austin Brewery Adelbert’s Is Closing in the Fall

Belgian-style microbrewery Adelbert’s Brewery is closing in the fall. Its last day in North Burnet on 2314 Rutland Drive, Suite 100 will be on Halloween on Monday, October 31.

The 11-year-old brewery is closing because the building is going to be demolished to make way for an office building, as explained on Instagram. There are no relocation plans either.

Adelbert’s general manager Sean Farmer told CBS Austin that the team had seen surveyors in the area, contacted their landlord, and found out they were selling the building and the lease wouldn’t be renewed.

Until its late fall closure, the brewery will continue to make beers, keep its taproom open, host events, and Austin FC watch parties. Its food truck, Hot Box Diner, will remain open during that time too, and to-go beers are available.

Founder Scott Hovey opened the brewery in late 2011, focused on creating bottle-conditioned Belgian beers. The brewery has won many awards through the years for its various beers, including at the Great American Beer Festival.