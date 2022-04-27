 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

10-Year-Old Sandwich Shop Way South Philly Is Closing

The Philadelphia-styled deli’s last day will be on April 30

by Nadia Chaudhury
A half-sandwich.
A sandwich from Way South Philly.
Way South Philly

Sandwich shop Way South Philly is closing in the Allandale neighborhood. Its last day of service on ​​5222 Burnet Road will be on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the final week.

The deli is known for its Philly cheesesteaks with cheese Whiz, plus iterations with mushrooms, cold cuts, chicken, and a vegan/vegetarian one. Then there are Italian sausage sandwiches, subs, pan pizzas, all sorts of tater tots, fries, and desserts.

The restaurant is closing because of being short-staffed, as owner William Pearce says, mentioning that he has been working at the restaurant nonstop since the holidays last year. That coupled with increased prices of ingredients and products meant it was difficult to continue to stay in business. The restaurant had been operating with scattered hours for some time. “It’s just time for WSP to close its doors,” he writes to Eater over email.

Pearce noted on Instagram that the Burnet address’s landlord is looking for a new restaurant tenant to take over the space. He encourages interested parties to send him emails with questions.

Pearce opened Way South Philly as a food truck in 2011 along East Sixth and then expanded with the physical deli in 2017 (the truck closed sometime in 2018).

The restaurant is open for takeout/delivery services and indoor dine-in service.

Way South Philly

5222 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (512) 344-9922 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Two Steakhouses Are Opening in Downtown Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Fort Worth-Based Taqueria Opens With Chilaquiles and Margaritas Near Campus

By Erin Russell

Where to Find Ramadan Food Specials in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin’s Best Bagel Spot Opens a Second Shop in Downtown

By Erin Russell

Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Texas Delivery App Favor Is Hiring a Chief Taco Officer

By Polly Anna Rocha

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world