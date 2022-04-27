10-Year-Old Sandwich Shop Way South Philly Is Closing

Sandwich shop Way South Philly is closing in the Allandale neighborhood. Its last day of service on ​​5222 Burnet Road will be on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the final week.

The deli is known for its Philly cheesesteaks with cheese Whiz, plus iterations with mushrooms, cold cuts, chicken, and a vegan/vegetarian one. Then there are Italian sausage sandwiches, subs, pan pizzas, all sorts of tater tots, fries, and desserts.

The restaurant is closing because of being short-staffed, as owner William Pearce says, mentioning that he has been working at the restaurant nonstop since the holidays last year. That coupled with increased prices of ingredients and products meant it was difficult to continue to stay in business. The restaurant had been operating with scattered hours for some time. “It’s just time for WSP to close its doors,” he writes to Eater over email.

Pearce noted on Instagram that the Burnet address’s landlord is looking for a new restaurant tenant to take over the space. He encourages interested parties to send him emails with questions.

Pearce opened Way South Philly as a food truck in 2011 along East Sixth and then expanded with the physical deli in 2017 (the truck closed sometime in 2018).

The restaurant is open for takeout/delivery services and indoor dine-in service.