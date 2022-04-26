 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fort Worth-Based Taqueria Opens With Chilaquiles and Margaritas Near Campus

Salsa Limón opens this week

by Erin Russell
A burrito cut in half to show egg and veggies on a wooden cutting board with salsas and a beer in the background
A burrito from Salsa Limón
Salsa Limón

Family-owned taqueria Salsa Limón is opening its first location outside of Fort Worth this week near the University of Texas at Austin campus. Salsa Limón will open at 3001 Guadalupe Street starting on Wednesday, April 27.

Salsa Limón serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bowls, tortas, and more with filling choices like barbacoa, tripa, chorizo, asada, and vegetarian options. The restaurant also serves its breakfast menu all day, which includes breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, and migas. To drink, there are cocktails like margaritas, beer, wine, aguas frescas, and horchata.

The restaurant features indoor seating, a patio, and bar seats, and customers can order at the counter, at self-service kiosks, or ahead of time on the Salsa Limón app. The restaurant took over the space vacated by Alabama popsicle chain Steel City Pops, which closed in November 2019.

Inspired by taco stands from their childhood in Oaxaca, brother and sister team Milo and Rosalia Ramirez opened the first Salsa Limón as a mall restaurant in Fort Worth in 2006. This marks their seventh location of Salsa Limón.

In a press release, Milo says, “We know people in Austin appreciate tacos, and we thought that it was the perfect opportunity for our first spot outside of our home in Fort Worth. We’re proud to be bringing Mexican tacos made at a Mexican restaurant owned and led by a Mexican team to the city.”

Salsa Limón is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Salsa Limón

3001 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705 (512) 716-7900 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Where to Find Ramadan Food Specials in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin’s Best Bagel Spot Opens a Second Shop in Downtown

By Erin Russell

Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Texas Delivery App Favor Is Hiring a Chief Taco Officer

By Polly Anna Rocha

Downtown Greek Restaurant Owner Escapes the Country, Leaving Workers and Rent Unpaid

By Erin Russell

A Chapter Ends for Jo Chan on Episode 7 of ‘Top Chef: Houston’

By Polly Anna Rocha

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world