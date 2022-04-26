Fort Worth-Based Taqueria Opens With Chilaquiles and Margaritas Near Campus

Family-owned taqueria Salsa Limón is opening its first location outside of Fort Worth this week near the University of Texas at Austin campus. Salsa Limón will open at 3001 Guadalupe Street starting on Wednesday, April 27.

Salsa Limón serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bowls, tortas, and more with filling choices like barbacoa, tripa, chorizo, asada, and vegetarian options. The restaurant also serves its breakfast menu all day, which includes breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, and migas. To drink, there are cocktails like margaritas, beer, wine, aguas frescas, and horchata.

The restaurant features indoor seating, a patio, and bar seats, and customers can order at the counter, at self-service kiosks, or ahead of time on the Salsa Limón app. The restaurant took over the space vacated by Alabama popsicle chain Steel City Pops, which closed in November 2019.

Inspired by taco stands from their childhood in Oaxaca, brother and sister team Milo and Rosalia Ramirez opened the first Salsa Limón as a mall restaurant in Fort Worth in 2006. This marks their seventh location of Salsa Limón.

In a press release, Milo says, “We know people in Austin appreciate tacos, and we thought that it was the perfect opportunity for our first spot outside of our home in Fort Worth. We’re proud to be bringing Mexican tacos made at a Mexican restaurant owned and led by a Mexican team to the city.”

Salsa Limón is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.