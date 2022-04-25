 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Austin’s Best Bagel Spot Opens a Second Shop in Downtown

Rosen’s Bagel Co. takes over the Salt & Time Cafe in Republic Square Park

by Erin Russell
Many stacked everything bagels with cream cheese and lox
Bagels from Rosen’s
Rosen’s Bagels

Rosen’s Bagel Co. is opening a second location in Republic Square Park, taking over the spot vacated by Salt & Time Cafe. This new Rosen’s opened on Saturday, April 23 at 422 West Fifth Street.

In addition to its classic bagels, schmears, lox, and egg sandwiches, this location of Rosen’s will serve new items like a roast beef sandwich on a bagel or a Cobb salad with everything bagel-seasoned avocado. The breakfast sandwiches will also include Salt & Time chorizo, bacon, and ham.

The downtown park cafe will also offer coffee drinks from Tiny House Coffee Roasters as well as draft beer, wine, mimosas, and frozen drinks. Seating is all outside and guests can order in person, preorder online for pickups, or order deliveries via DoorDash.

Rosen’s started as a pop-up in 2017. Its first permanent location opened in January on North Burnet. The new location of Rosen’s is a project of Present Tense Hospitality, which includes Joe Ritchie from Rosen’s and Natalie Davis and Ben Runkle of Salt & Time (the first Rosen’s location is independently owned). The downtown cafe from Salt & Time had opened in August 2020 and closed in mid-April.

Rosen’s at Republic Square is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Rosen's Bagel Co. [Downtown]

422 West Fifth Street, Austin, TX 78701 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Where to Find Ramadan Food Specials in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Texas Delivery App Favor Is Hiring a Chief Taco Officer

By Polly Anna Rocha

Downtown Greek Restaurant Owner Escapes the Country, Leaving Workers and Rent Unpaid

By Erin Russell

A Chapter Ends for Jo Chan on Episode 7 of ‘Top Chef: Houston’

By Polly Anna Rocha

Nickel City Co-Owner Opens a Cozy Wine Bar in Lockhart

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world