Austin’s Best Bagel Spot Opens a Second Shop in Downtown

Rosen’s Bagel Co. is opening a second location in Republic Square Park, taking over the spot vacated by Salt & Time Cafe. This new Rosen’s opened on Saturday, April 23 at 422 West Fifth Street.

In addition to its classic bagels, schmears, lox, and egg sandwiches, this location of Rosen’s will serve new items like a roast beef sandwich on a bagel or a Cobb salad with everything bagel-seasoned avocado. The breakfast sandwiches will also include Salt & Time chorizo, bacon, and ham.

The downtown park cafe will also offer coffee drinks from Tiny House Coffee Roasters as well as draft beer, wine, mimosas, and frozen drinks. Seating is all outside and guests can order in person, preorder online for pickups, or order deliveries via DoorDash.

Rosen’s started as a pop-up in 2017. Its first permanent location opened in January on North Burnet. The new location of Rosen’s is a project of Present Tense Hospitality, which includes Joe Ritchie from Rosen’s and Natalie Davis and Ben Runkle of Salt & Time (the first Rosen’s location is independently owned). The downtown cafe from Salt & Time had opened in August 2020 and closed in mid-April.

Rosen’s at Republic Square is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.