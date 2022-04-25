Where to Find Ramadan Food Specials in Austin

It’s the final week of Ramadan, the Islamic month where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. For people looking for restaurant-quality halal dining options in the Austin area for suhoor (the meal before sunrise) and iftar (the meal breaking the fast at sunset), several restaurants and food businesses are offering specials for the holy month.

Ramadan began on April 2 and will end most likely at sunset on Sunday, May 2, followed by Eid al-Fitr to celebrate the end of the religious month. Everything below is listed in alphabetical order.

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet

12636 Research Boulevard, Far North Austin; 701 E Stassney Lane, Unit B, Southpark Meadows

The Texas chain with two Austin locations is hosting iftar-timed buffets for the month. On deck are food like hummus, tabouli, falafel, gyros, kabobs, halawa, and much more. It’s $19.39 for adults and $9.99 for children between the ages of three and nine.

How to Order: It’s available for dine-in as well as online takeout and third-party delivery services (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub).

MezzeMe

4700 West Guadalupe Street, the Triangle

The fast-casual Turkish restaurant is offering a Ramadan iftar special menu for the whole month. The prix fixe $40 menu includes dishes like lentil soup, lamb guvec (a stew) with lamb or chicken, baklava, and Turkish tea.

How to Order: It’s available for dine-in services only.

Nanny’s Point

Pflugerville

The halal home catering business put together several iftar food boxes for the month, featuring a mixture of the requisite dates plus snacks like pakoras, samosas, and chaat, plus sandwiches, kabobs, and hand rolls. Prices range from $8 to $12 depending on the items.

How to Order: Instagram direct message or call (346) 704-6339 with two-to-three-day advance notice.

Usta Kababgy

9310 North Lamar Boulevard, North Lamar

The recently relocated halal Mediterranean restaurant offers catering orders and specials for Ramadan feasts, including all sorts of lamb dishes, as well as chicken, rice, dolmas, and more. The regular restaurant menu includes all sorts of flatbreads, kebabs, and falafels. For the month, the restaurant is only open for dinner hours, with pickup orders starting at 6 p.m. and dine-in service at around iftar (sunset).

How to Order: Catering orders can be placed online, over the phone at (512) 465-2720, or by email at ustakababgy@gmail.com. For restaurant dishes, pickup and delivery dishes can be ordered online.

Zaviya Grill

1212 West Parmer Lane, Unit A, Far North Austin

The Indian-Pakistani restaurant formerly known as Mirchi is offering buffets for Ramadan. There are nightly buffets for iftar from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and then Saturday buffets for suhoor in the early mornings.

How to Order: It’s available for dine-in services only. Call (512) 284-8298 for information about the suhoor buffets.