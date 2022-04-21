Texas Delivery App Favor Is Hiring a Chief Taco Officer

Third-party same-day delivery service Favor is looking for someone who loves tacos with its next big job listing. As of today, the Texas-based platform is hiring a chief taco officer to travel around the state looking for the best tacos available for delivery.

Whoever lands the Favor job will be required to spend two days in each Texas city they visit (by car), ordering tacos at least twice at each stop in hopes of finding the best ones worth ordering via Favor. For each taco tried, the chief taco officer will review the dining experience using photos, journal entries, and a social media video. Essentially, it’s a taco-centric summer-long road trip with lots of eating, documenting, and sharing.

While this job is only temporary, the lauded taco position isn’t a new thing. In 2019, when Texas Monthly hired its taco editor José R. Ralat, who reviews tacos and other Tex-Mex foods for the magazine. Such a position was unheard of prior to said hiring, but these days, even delivery apps want to get in on the taco writing train.

The ideal candidate is a Texas resident with a passion for food and travel, who is at least 21 years of age and has a knack for using social media. The job, which lasts from June through July 31, pays a salary of $10,000. Favor will cover the costs of food, accommodations, travel, and wellness activities, and the company’s throwing in a year of free Favor deliveries as well as a selection of custom “swag.”

Each applicant must make an audition tape, no longer than a minute, detailing their applicable qualifications. The video must then be posted publicly to TikTok or Instagram Reels, tagging Favor and using the hashtag #FavorDreamJob. Lastly, there’s a form to fill out on the Favor website. The deadline to apply is on Thursday, May 12.