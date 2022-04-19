Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

Mother’s Day is coming up soon, and for those looking for edible gifts and treats for the maternal figures in their loves, Austin bakeries have you covered. There are chocolates, pie boxes, dessert boxes all available, plus more. Everything below is listed in alphabetical order.

Delysia Chocolatier

2000 Windy Terrace, Anderson Mill

The Austin chocolate shop is offering several Mother’s Day box specials, including the Love You, Mom package with truffle flavors like lemon curd-apricot, rose-orange blossom, and spiced lemon-Earl Grey; or the truffle box with wine pairing recommendations.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Curbside pickups and national shipping are available.

How to Order: Online

Tiny Pies

Multiple locations

The tiny-baked-goods-focused bakery is offering several small and large sweet and savory treats for Mother’s Day. There’s a 12-tiny-pie-pack that spells out #1 Mom with flavors like strawberry-rhubarb and ginger-plum; a larger raspberry meringue tart; and quiches.

Deadline: None noted.

How to PIckup: Pickups and deliveries are available.

How to Order: Online

Uchiko

4200 North Lamar Boulevard, Rosedale

Ariana Quant, the executive pastry chef of the Japanese restaurant, put together a box of sweets for $110. It includes a banana-passion eclair, chocolate pecan praline bar, brownie cookie bar, and more, plus a bottle of rosé.

Deadline: Thursday, April 28 through Thursday, May 5

How to Pickup: Curbside pickups take place at the restaurant from Saturday to Sunday, May 7 to 8.

How to Order: Call (512) 916-4808

