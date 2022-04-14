 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chef Mashama Bailey’s Second Austin Restaurant Opens in Downtown

The Diner Bar serves oysters, vodka, foie gras with grits and more Southern fare in the Thompson Austin Hotel

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of green sauce and clams and dumplings with a piece of grilled bread.
Clams and dumplings at the Diner Bar.
Jasmin Porter

After the opening of chef Mashama Bailey and Johno Morsiano’s first-ever Austin restaurant and shop, the Grey Market, in March, the business partners and co-founders quickly opened their second Texas restaurant in the same Thompson hotel, the Diner Bar, in April. Both restaurants are found in the Thompson Austin Hotel at 501 Brazos Street.

Similar to the Grey Market and the Savannah restaurants, the new lobby restaurant focuses on Savannah’s Port City and Southern roots, but with Texas influences and touches. The menu is slightly fancier than its counterpart, offering items like foie gras and grits with a strawberry mostarda and onion gravy; seafood boudin with potato salad; lamb crepinettes; and shrimp with Carolina gold rice, ham, and peas. There are also raw and roasted oysters, and snacks like fried ugali (an African staple) and Savannah red rice balls. Breakfast will be added later, with dishes such as chicken and waffles, smoked sturgeon, and smoked corned beef hash.

For drinks, there’s an array of wines, beers, cocktails both classic, such as the Vieux Carre, and original ones, like the Graffiti Park 15 made with vodka, Aperol, and egg whites), and an emphasis on vodkas. The horseshoe-shaped bar features a raw oyster and vodka display.

The Diner Bar’s team is rounded out by the same people as Grey Market’s: chef de cuisine Kristine Kittrell (Weather Up) and executive pastry chef Natalie Gazaui (Comedor).

Bailey and Morisano opened their original restaurant, the Grey, in Savannah in 2014. Then, in 2018, Bailey won a James Beard Award in the best chef: Southeast category. Currently, she’s a finalist in the outstanding chef category in this year’s awards.

Diner Bar’s daily hours are from 4 to 10 p.m., and dinner begins at 5 p.m.

A restaurant bar.
The bar at Diner Bar.
Jasmin Porter

Thompson Austin

506 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website

The Diner Bar [Austin]

501 Brazos Street, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A Downtown Development Proposal Could Demolish Austin’s LGBTQ Bars

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Easter Baked Goods and Meals in Austin

By Erin Russell

Eater Austin 38 Archive

By Eater Staff

Tacodeli’s Circle C Restaurant Opens With Tacos and Beers Later This Month

By Nadia Chaudhury

Dai Due Chef Opens a New Wild Game Food Truck at Driftwood Distillery

By Erin Russell

The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress and East Riverside Is Turning Into a Nightlife Spot

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world