Dai Due Chef Opens a New Wild Game Food Truck at Driftwood Distillery

Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths is opening a food truck focused on wild game at Driftwood distillery Desert Door Texas Sotol. The truck, Lo Salvaje, will open on Tuesday, April 19 with a special dinner at the distillery, located at 211 Darden Hill Road.

The menu at Lo Salvaje (“the wild” in Spanish) is heavily influenced by Mexican flavors, with dishes like duck tinga and wild boar guisada tacos; beets given the elote treatment with cotija cheese, mayo, lime, and cilantro; nachos with wild boar chorizo; and buñuelos with salted sotol honey for dessert. There are also sweet potato tots and a hamburger made with antelope and bacon. Cocktails will be available at the distillery.

Lo Salvaje is a collaboration between Griffiths, who was nominated for a James Beard Award for his cookbook on preparing wild game in 2013, and Josh Crumpton, who runs hunting and fishing expedition company Spoke Hollow Outfitters. The chef at Lo Salvaje is Stephanie Stackhouse, who previously worked with Griffiths at Dai Due.

Desert Door opened the distillery and tasting room in 2017. It makes sotol, a spirit somewhat like a cross between tequila and mezcal made from the sotol plant. The distillery’s previous food truck was farm-to-table spot Eden West run by chef Sonya Cote, from August 2020 to February 2022.

Dai Due opened in Cherrywood in 2014, and is known for sourcing ingredients almost exclusively from Texas.

Lo Salvaje will be open Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Update, 1:34 p.m.: The hours of Lo Salvaje have been updated.