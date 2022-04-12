 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tacodeli’s Circle C Restaurant Opens With Tacos and Beers Later This Month

A bunch of food truck and restaurant updates, plus more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant with booths and tables.
Tacodeli’s Circle C restaurant.
Andrea Calo

New-school taco chain Tacodeli is opening that new southwest Austin location this April. The Circle C restaurant — found at 5701 West Slaughter Lane, Suite B150 — will open on Thursday, April 28. Along with its usual menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner tacos, this location will also serve cocktails and first-time-ever draft beers. The opening date will include a morning workout class at 7 a.m., a community market with vendors like Vital Farms and Texas Coffee Traders, and music, among other activities. The space, designed by Lilianne Steckel, includes an indoor dining room and a patio. This is the restaurant chain’s seventh Austin location. Its hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Temporary and not temporary Austin food truck closures

Austin bakery Teal House closed down its original food truck on East Slaughter Lane. There are plans to relocate somewhere in Buda, and its South Congress physical location remains open.

Brentwood neighborhood food truck Yeni’s Fusion has temporarily closed from late March into mid-May as owner Yeni Rosdiyani is in Indonesia.

Austin cafe closure

Blackland coffee shop Machine Head Coffee is now closed as of late March because owner Nolan Green is moving to Baltimore.

Austin restaurant relocation

Halal restaurant Usta Kababgy moved from its original location on 9717 North Lamar Boulevard down the street to 9310 North Lamar Boulevard in the North Lamar neighborhood as of early April.

Urban farm finds forever-home

Youth farming nonprofit Urban Roots full-on purchased its farm property at Delwau Lane in East Austin, where the organization had been farming for the past ten years.

Austin restaurant industry awards and accolades

Austin chocolate company Delysia Chocolatier was named as one of the Grand Masters winners at the International Chocolate Salon Awards last month.

Hospitality trade publication Bar & Restaurant named Austin bar Drink.Well as its cocktail bar of the year during its Industry Excellence Awards in March. Also nominated were Bouldin Creek Cafe’s Leslie Martin in the operator of the year category and L’Oca d’Oro co-owner and Good Work Austin co-founder Adam Orman in the community leadership award category.

Austin Monthly’s annual best of the city issue was published this month. Food-wise, the list highlights the bagels at Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, baked goods of Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed, Daygos San Diego Taco Shop’s burritos, and much more.

Tracking Austin events

Hancock hotel restaurant Lutie’s is hosting a cocktail party with food and drink to celebrate its one-year anniversary this week. On deck will be whole roasted pigs and an ice cream bike. Tickets are $100 per person bookable online. It takes place on Thursday, April 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Westlake restaurant Sway is hosting its regular Thai New Year specials this week through Sunday, April 17. The Songkran specials include two red prawn dishes, the drunken noodles and the red curry, plus the Scorpion Lollipop cocktail.

Chef shuffles

There’s a new executive chef at Zilker hotel Carpenter and its on-site restaurant Carpenters Hall and recently revamped cafe since the hotel is now under Bunkhouse Group. Executive chef Jeffrey Hundelt, who holds the same position at one of the company’s other hotel restaurants Summer House on Music Lane, updated the menu as of the end of March. This means new additions like slow-roasted Texas lamb and a labneh and feta dip, plus mainstay dishes like the chicken schnitzel and the migas scramble.

Similarly, there’s a new executive chef on the team of Texan restaurant Jacoby’s. Nicholas Harrison had previously worked as the executive chef of Cedar Creek restaurant La Joie Creole Oyster Bar and as a junior sous chef at Olamaie. Given his expertise, expect more Creole dishes and inflections on the Govalle restaurant’s menu.

Tracking San Antonio events

Forthcoming San Antonio Mediterranean restaurant Ladino — from the group behind TLV and Emmer & Rye — will preview its menu with dinner next week. Chef Berty Richter will team up with host site Hotel Emma chef John Brand for the multi-course meal with wine pairings, including dishes such as dips like zaalouk and hummus, pitas, shishbarak, lamb shawarma, and knafeh. The dinner takes place on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $225 per person, and it benefits San Antonio Food Bank.

Foursquare

drink.well.

207 East 53rd Street, , TX 78751 (512) 614-6683 Visit Website
Foursquare

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 366-5808 Visit Website

Yeni's Fusion

6507 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas 78757 Visit Website

Lutie’s Garden Restaurant

4100 Red River Street, , TX 78751 (512) 675-2517 Visit Website
Foursquare

Machine Head Coffee

1701 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, , TX 78702 (512) 537-4221 Visit Website
Foursquare

Tacodeli

1500 Spyglass Drive, , TX 78746 (512) 732-0303 Visit Website

Ladino

200 East Grayson Street, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas 78215 Visit Website
Foursquare

Delysia Chocolatier

2000 Windy Terrace, , TX 78726 (512) 413-4701 Visit Website

Usta Kababgy

9717 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78753 (512) 465-2720 Visit Website

Sway [Westlake]

3427 Bee Cave Road, Austin, Texas 78746 Visit Website

Teal House Coffee & Bakery

1716 East Slaughter Lane, , TX 78744 (832) 577-4336 Visit Website

Carpenter Hotel

400 Josephine Street, , TX 78704 (512) 682-5300 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Dai Due Chef Opens a New Wild Game Food Truck at Driftwood Distillery

By Erin Russell

The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress and East Riverside Is Turning Into a Nightlife Spot

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Citrusy Steaks and Creative New American Fare

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Eater Austin's Heatmap Archive

By Eater Staff

Austin Chef Jo Chan Lands Somewhere in the Middle on ‘Top Chef: Houston’ This Week

By Polly Anna Rocha

McGuire Moorman Lambert Expands Clarksville Domain With Three New Restaurants

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world