Tacodeli’s Circle C Restaurant Opens With Tacos and Beers Later This Month

New-school taco chain Tacodeli is opening that new southwest Austin location this April. The Circle C restaurant — found at 5701 West Slaughter Lane, Suite B150 — will open on Thursday, April 28. Along with its usual menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner tacos, this location will also serve cocktails and first-time-ever draft beers. The opening date will include a morning workout class at 7 a.m., a community market with vendors like Vital Farms and Texas Coffee Traders, and music, among other activities. The space, designed by Lilianne Steckel, includes an indoor dining room and a patio. This is the restaurant chain’s seventh Austin location. Its hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Temporary and not temporary Austin food truck closures

Austin bakery Teal House closed down its original food truck on East Slaughter Lane. There are plans to relocate somewhere in Buda, and its South Congress physical location remains open.

Brentwood neighborhood food truck Yeni’s Fusion has temporarily closed from late March into mid-May as owner Yeni Rosdiyani is in Indonesia.

Austin cafe closure

Blackland coffee shop Machine Head Coffee is now closed as of late March because owner Nolan Green is moving to Baltimore.

Austin restaurant relocation

Halal restaurant Usta Kababgy moved from its original location on 9717 North Lamar Boulevard down the street to 9310 North Lamar Boulevard in the North Lamar neighborhood as of early April.

Urban farm finds forever-home

Youth farming nonprofit Urban Roots full-on purchased its farm property at Delwau Lane in East Austin, where the organization had been farming for the past ten years.

Austin restaurant industry awards and accolades

Austin chocolate company Delysia Chocolatier was named as one of the Grand Masters winners at the International Chocolate Salon Awards last month.

Hospitality trade publication Bar & Restaurant named Austin bar Drink.Well as its cocktail bar of the year during its Industry Excellence Awards in March. Also nominated were Bouldin Creek Cafe’s Leslie Martin in the operator of the year category and L’Oca d’Oro co-owner and Good Work Austin co-founder Adam Orman in the community leadership award category.

Austin Monthly’s annual best of the city issue was published this month. Food-wise, the list highlights the bagels at Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, baked goods of Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed, Daygos San Diego Taco Shop’s burritos, and much more.

Tracking Austin events

Hancock hotel restaurant Lutie’s is hosting a cocktail party with food and drink to celebrate its one-year anniversary this week. On deck will be whole roasted pigs and an ice cream bike. Tickets are $100 per person bookable online. It takes place on Thursday, April 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Westlake restaurant Sway is hosting its regular Thai New Year specials this week through Sunday, April 17. The Songkran specials include two red prawn dishes, the drunken noodles and the red curry, plus the Scorpion Lollipop cocktail.

Chef shuffles

There’s a new executive chef at Zilker hotel Carpenter and its on-site restaurant Carpenters Hall and recently revamped cafe since the hotel is now under Bunkhouse Group. Executive chef Jeffrey Hundelt, who holds the same position at one of the company’s other hotel restaurants Summer House on Music Lane, updated the menu as of the end of March. This means new additions like slow-roasted Texas lamb and a labneh and feta dip, plus mainstay dishes like the chicken schnitzel and the migas scramble.

Similarly, there’s a new executive chef on the team of Texan restaurant Jacoby’s. Nicholas Harrison had previously worked as the executive chef of Cedar Creek restaurant La Joie Creole Oyster Bar and as a junior sous chef at Olamaie. Given his expertise, expect more Creole dishes and inflections on the Govalle restaurant’s menu.

Tracking San Antonio events

Forthcoming San Antonio Mediterranean restaurant Ladino — from the group behind TLV and Emmer & Rye — will preview its menu with dinner next week. Chef Berty Richter will team up with host site Hotel Emma chef John Brand for the multi-course meal with wine pairings, including dishes such as dips like zaalouk and hummus, pitas, shishbarak, lamb shawarma, and knafeh. The dinner takes place on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $225 per person, and it benefits San Antonio Food Bank.

