Hit Show ‘Atlanta’ Comes to SXSW By Way of a Cafe Pop-Up

A Georgia coffee company will hand out free lattes in downtown Austin

by Nadia Chaudhury
A group of four people sitting on a sofa.
The cast of Atlanta.
Oliver Upton/FX

As per South by Southwest (SXSW) tradition, Austin will be full of immersive events meshing pop culture and free food and drinks soon. One of these pop-ups for this year’s SXSW centers on the acclaimed television series Atlanta, featuring a cafe from Georgia company Dope Coffee. The event takes place at downtown Austin bar Higher Ground at 720 Congress Avenue from Saturday, March 12 to Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free coffee menu will include drip coffees, pour overs, and lattes featuring art from the show. Dope is based in Decatur, Georgia, where co-founders CEO Michael Loyd, CPO Chel Lloyd, and COO Stace Loyd started the company in 2018, highlighting coffee, hip-hop, and Black culture.

The pop-up is meant to feel like an Amsterdam cafe (read: cannabis-coffee shop). The third and final season of the FX series — which is premiering at SXSW — takes place in Europe, where characters played by Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, and LaKeith Stanfield are in the middle of a concert tour. The two-story bar space will also feature immersive art exhibits and scheduled “surprises” scheduled for 4:20 p.m. (get it?).

The Trip: An Atlanta Cafe pop-up is open to the general public, but SXSW badgeholders get propriety access. Either COVID-19 vaccination proof or a negative test that was taken within 72 hours beforehand will be accepted. Masks are also required to enter the space.

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 Visit Website

