Veracruz All Natural Is Bringing Its Late-Night L.A. Taco Pop-Up to SXSW

One of Austin’s best taco spots, Veracruz All Natural, is bringing its Los Angeles pop-up truck into the city for a pop-up stint during South by Southwest. Hot Tacos will be parked at 75 Rainey Street in downtown Austin during the entire festival from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 20 with daytime and late-night hours.

Hot Tacos offers a short but strong selection of tacos served on grilled corn tortillas. Along with steak, fish, and grilled chicken options, there is also the newer vegan al pastor cauliflower and the cochinita pibil taco served with a side of dipping consommé. Then there’s an array of quesadillas, chips, salsas, guacamole, and agua frescas. Scope out the full menu below.

Co-owners and sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez originally debuted Hot Tacos in Los Angeles’s Koreatown in the fall of 2021. The pop-up truck was parked at the Line Hotel (a decision that makes sense seeing as how there's a Veracruz restaurant in the hotel’s Austin location). They wanted to run it for a bit as they gauged potential L.A. locations for a more permanent location in California. It officially closed in late January 2022, with plans to come back to the city at some point later.

In the meantime, Vazquezes decided to bring the Hot Tacos truck back home to Austin for this SXSW run. The truck might remain at the Rainey Street address for a little bit longer after the festival ends.

Hot Taco’s SXSW hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.