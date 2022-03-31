 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Olamaie Chef Is Opening a Steak Restaurant on South Congress With New Waterloo

Maie Day will be found in the South Congress Hotel starting in May, but this means that New American restaurant Central Standard is closing

Updated
A person slicing up steak.
Steak at Maie Day.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Hospitality groups MaeiB (behind Southern restaurant Olamaie) and New Waterloo are opening a new restaurant this spring within the South Congress Hotel in Travis Heights. American restaurant Maie Day will open at 1603 South Congress Avenue starting on Sunday, May 1.

Maie Day will serve plenty of steaks, such as ribeyes, porterhouses, butcher’s steaks, and chicken fried steaks. Plus there are other heartier meaty entrees, from grilled snapper to tomahawk pork chops. Sides are classic steakhouse items, like baked potatoes, creamed greens, tomatoes with salt and black pepper, and grilled mushrooms with gravy.

Elsewhere, there’s a raw bar with West and East Coast oysters, grilled oysters, shrimp cocktails, and more. Plus other dishes include appetizers like crab claws, Buffalo chicken wings, and a country ham plate; as well as salads and desserts like a Texas chocolate cake, cheesecakes, and a cookie tower.

As for drinks, there will be cocktails, like the frozen South Congress Strut with Deep Eddy grapefruit and five-spice, the Garden Variety with pea flower syrup and gin, plus plenty of low-ABV and non-alcoholic options.

MaieB founder Michael Fojtasek will work as the restaurant’s executive chef, culinary director Jules Stoddart as the executive pastry chef, and beverage director J. Endress. The restaurant is hiring as well.

This is the second partnership between MaeiB and New Waterloo. The first was when they opened the clubhouse cafe at the Butler Pitch & Putt last year.

The opening of Maie Day also means that South Congress Hotel’s New American restaurant, Central Standard, is closing because the restaurant is taking over its physical space. That restaurant’s last day will be on Saturday, April 2.

MaieB and New Waterloo are also opening a new hotel restaurant in the forthcoming Albert Hotel in Fredericksburg. The hotel, run by New Waterloo, and the restaurant, by New Waterloo and MaieB, are set to open later this year.

MaieB Hospitality also operates fast-casual shop Little Ola’s. The group is also working on opening Mignette, an all-day diner and bakery set for the yet-to-open St. Elmo Public Market space in South Austin, though there haven’t been any updates about it yet.

South Congress Hotel’s other restaurants and bars include Cafe No Se, Manana, Otoko, and Watertrade.

Maie Day’s hours will be from 3 to 10 p.m. daily, with brunch hour to come later.

A chocolate frosted cake with strawberries.
The Texas chocolate cake at Maie Day.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Update, 1:51 p.m.: This article, originally published at 11:02 a.m., has been updated to clarify the relationship between MaieB Hospitality and New Waterloo behind Maie Day.

