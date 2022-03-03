Outstanding Austin Sandwich Truck Luke’s Inside Out Is Closing

Essential Austin food truck Luke’s Inside Out is closing in Zilker this weekend, as initially reported by Chronicle and confirmed by Austin 360. Its last day of service at 1109 South Lamar Boulevard will be on Sunday, March 6, after brunch service ends at 3 p.m.

The truck, run by owner-chef Luke Bibby and his wife Tracy Bibby, served up excellent griddled sandwiches (the brisket banh mi to the chipotle-rosemary-glazed shrimp), and a particularly great burger. They opened the truck 10 years ago, still parked outside of South Lamar bar the Gibson.

Taking over Bibby’s truck is his chef and friend Michael Barnes, who will open his own sandwich business in its place. Chopped ATX will serve, yes, sandwiches, as Austin 360 reported. There’s the New York staple, the chopped cheese — a mushed-up sandwich consisting of chopped beef burger patties, minced onions, American cheese, mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, and tomatoes served on a hero roll — along with a Philly roast pork sandwich.

Bibby and Barnes had worked together at various Austin restaurants; Barnes has been recently cooking at the truck too. It’s unclear when the new truck will open.

During an in-depth interview with Austin 360, Bibby shared his experiences cooking for big-time musicians like Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan while working at various concert venues like Austin Music Hall and Bass Concert Hall. He was slinging burgers at Austin City Limits Music Festival for eight years when he was encouraged to open the truck. Before that, he worked at restaurants such as Jeffrey’s (before McGuire Moorman took it over).