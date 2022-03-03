Acclaimed California Burger Pop-Up Kronnerburger Will Make Vegan Burgers During SXSW

Lauded Bay Area chef Chris Kronner and his popular roaming burger pop-up Kronnerburger are coming to Austin for a South by Southwest pop-up this month. The pop-up will take place at East Austin cafe Try Hard Coffee at 1115 East 11th Street during the latter half of SXSW from Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19.

The burger menu won’t feature Kronner’s acclaimed dry-aged beef burgers, since the event is hosted by a vegan canned coffee brand, Minor Figures. Rather, he’ll be making only vegan burgers, including the mushroom-based Earth Burger, along with vegan cheese fries.

Also on deck will be coffee drinks from Try Hard, beers and cocktails (including Austin’s own Ranch Rider and Fairweather Cider), cocktails, and live music.

Kronnerburger’s popped up in Austin before,. There was an SXSW dinner in 2019 with TK Eric Wareheim’s wine company Las Jaras, and an event with Austin burger pop-ups Bad Larry Burger Club and Le Beef (chef Justin Huffman had worked for Kronnerburger and Kroner for a bit) in 2021.

In the past, there had been a physical location of Kronnerburger in the past. Most recently, Kroner made burgers as part of Berkley hotel restaurant Henry’s until he left in the fall of 2019.

This House of Minor Figures event is open to the public. It begins at noon, with food served until 10 p.m.