Austin AAPI Bakers Are Raising Money for an Asian Nonprofit Through Dessert Boxes

Austin’s Asian American and Pacific Islander bakers are teaming up to raise money for a local nonprofit next week through the national organization With Warm Welcome. Ten percent of the Bakers Box proceeds will go towards the nonprofit Austin Asian Community Health Initiative. It’s $100 for two boxes with 18 desserts in total. Preorders are available now through Tock with timed pickups (the 7 p.m. slot is already sold out, but there are 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. slots still available). Pickups take place at pizza restaurant 40 North.

With Warm Welcome is an organization that spotlights AAPI people in the restaurant/cooking/drinks industries. Founder Arnold Byun teamed up with local baker Ava Pendleton of Malaysian desserts pop-up shop Austin Kuih Co. to select the participants of the Austin edition, with the goal of featuring both established and new AAPI bakers in the area.

The two-box collection includes items from cookie delivery services like Dough Re Mi and Sweet Clem’s Bakery, finer dining pastry chef Ariana Quant of Uchi/Uchiko, Texan-Indian chef Deepa Shridhar, and mochi doughnut pop-up Bom Bakeshop.

Tracking Austin events

Indie Chefs Week, an Austin-born dinner-series-festival that was founded by then-Foreign & Domestic owner/chef Ned Elliott in 2013, is back this week with an array of local and national chefs. Pegged as a “one-time-only collaborative,” the Road to Commune is a series of dinners taking place at the North Loop restaurant under current owners/chefs Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley. It started earlier this week with a dinner run by D.C. chefs Tim Ma and Kevin Tien, and a 12-chefs dinner and afterparty benefitting local restaurant nonprofit Good Work Austin. To come are two more 12-chef dinners with local chefs like Jules Stoddart, Joseph Gomez, and Mia Li, and not-Austin people like Houston chef Justin Yu, Philadelphia chef Khoran Horn, and Chicago chef Palita Sriratana; and then a la carte/first-come, first-served pop-ups for discada. The 12-chefs dinners are $225 for outdoor seating, $295 for indoor VIP seating, held on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. The discada pop-up takes place on Saturday, March 26, and the barbecue pop-up Sunday, March 27. Indie Chefs Week is now operating under founder Grover Smith. There will be a food event in Houston in the spring of 2023.

Austin hard seltzer company Blue Norther is raising money for people impacted by the tornadoes in the Central Texas region earlier this week. All ticket proceeds from the Saturday, March 26 concert will go towards Austin Disaster Relief Network, with the aim to raise at least $5,000. Tickets are $15 and it runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at its St. Elmo tasting room, with live music performances.

Austin-based burger chain P. Terry’s is starting its regular Giving Back series this weekend. The first one takes place on Saturday, March 26, where all revenue from the day will be given to the Salvation Army Army Rathgeber Center for Families. Other future recipients include Keep Austin Fed, Helping Hand Home, and the Austin American-Statesman Season for Caring.

Bastrop farm Eden East is hosting a dinner on Sunday, March 27. The Out on the Farm meal, by chefs Sonya Cote and Kate Rousset, will make sure of wines from McDade winery Rising Sun. The $150 dinner takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Winery collective Texas Hill Country Wineries is hosting one of its passport events this spring again, the Wine and Wildflowers Journey. Participants can partake in tasting room visits of up to four wineries each day, plus there are bottle discounts. Passports are $100 for two and $65 for an individual. It runs from Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 22.

Tracking Austin-area restaurant and truck openings

Fort Worth import Lonesome Dove reopened its Austin location in its new West Sixth home, the former Italian restaurant Italic, as of March 2.

Zilker hotel Carpenter converted its cafe Hot L into a new bar as of March 9. Carpenter Coffee Bar serves daytime coffee from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then switches over to cocktails starting at 4 p.m. every day.

National seafood truck and restaurant chain Cousins Maine Lobster opened its first Austin location as of March 17. The roaming truck serves up lobster rolls, clam chowder, and lobster grilled cheese, with lobster sourced from Maine.

Barbecue truck Micklethwait Craft Meats opened a second truck down at South Austin bar and venue Sagebrush as of March 18. The truck serves up smoked meats and sandwiches starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Detroit-style pizzeria chain Via 313 is opening its Cedar Park location on Monday, March 28 at 1335 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200. Half of its sales on Wednesday, March 30 will be donated to recovery nonprofit Yellow House Foundation. Its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

No crawfish at crawfish event

People were very mad about the poorly run Austin Crawfish Festival at Carson Creek Ranch on March 6.

Austin restaurant was broken into

Someone broke into Austin restaurant mini-chain China Family’s newest location on West Anderson Lane in early March, breaking the glass door and taking what it reports as over $2,000 worth of items. Austin artist Savannah Lace painted on top of a new door for the business.

Austin honey winery files for bankruptcy

Austin meadery Meridian Hive filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’s looking to still make its mead while trying to “reorganize its debt,” as the publication reported. Ahead of filing in February, it closed up its tasting room.

Chef shuffles

There are two new chefs at downtown hotel Fairmont after opening hotel-wide executive chef André Natera retired earlier this January. First, the overall new hotel executive chef is Graeme Little, who had been the executive sous chef and the senior banquet chef previously. Before that, he worked at Fairmonts in Toronto and Vancouver. And then, the new executive chef of the hotel’s fine dining restaurant Garrison is Jakub Czyszczon, who had been most recently chef de cuisine since earlier this year and chef de partie since 2019. He had previously worked at Chicago’s Sepia under Andrew Zimmern and Hawaii restaurant Senia under Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush.

