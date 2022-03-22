New Wimberley Restaurant With Casual Hill Country Fare Opens This Month

New casual Hill Country restaurant Hildee’s Dine-Inn from chef Ryan Hildebrand is opening out in Wimberley 14111 Winters Mill Parkway starting on Thursday, March 31 for lunch and dinner.

The menu focuses on seasonal Hill Country, Southern, and New Texan fare with an eye towards sourcing locally. This means appetizers like brisket burnt ends crab rangoons with a wild onion cream cheese and confit tomato pie. Entrees include a slab of smoked brisket paired with mushrooms and a Texas pecan macha; ratatouille; burgers with smoked cheddar cheese, tomato jam, and candied bacon; and the BSLT, a sandwich with hot-smoked salmon and an everything-bagel condiment. Desserts range from malted pecan pies to galettes to salted chocolate-caramel bars.

As for drinks, there are Central Texas brewery draft beers, global wines, and cocktails such as the La Vida Picoso margarita with strawberry and serrano peppers; a mezcal margarita; and a bloody mary iteration with pickled vegetables.

Hildee’s brand-new physical space was designed by Maker Architects’s Jay Knowles. It includes an indoor bar and dining room featuring a mural by Brisket Country’s M. Brady Clark (who also worked on the restaurant’s branding) and Sarah Blankenship. There’s an outdoor smoker from Pitmaker BBQ Pits and a live-fire table by Mule Skinner Rigs. Since the restaurant is a family-friendly one, there’s an intricate children’s playscape outside too.

Before relocating to the Hill Country, Hildebrand had worked in Houston, operating Gulf Coast seafood restaurant Trinit and FM Bar + Kitchen. Rounding out the Hildee’s team are chefs Pat Sommers as chef de cuisine and Caroline Gonzalez as the head pastry chef, both of whom worked with him at Triniti

Hildee’s hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Mondays, and then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant hosted preview dinners.

