Vancouver Sandwich Shop Opens in Downtown Austin

Meat & Bread, the anticipated Vancouver-based fast-casual sandwich mini-chain, opened its only American location earlier this March ahead of South by Southwest. The 360 Nueces Street, Suite 20 restaurant opened on Tuesday, March 8.

The porchetta sandwich — boneless pork roast stuffed with liver and fennel — is the star of Meat & Bread’s menu, served along with cracklings and a salsa verde. Also on deck are sandwiches with meatballs, Buffalo chicken, peppercorn beef, and grilled cheeses.

There are also dips, ranging from truffle-parmesan to habanero-cilantro cream. Other items include a daily soup (such as tomato), salads like the kale Caesar or broccoli farro with optional protein add-ons, beers, wines, and other beverages.

Franchisees and couple Ernie Villarreal and Lindsay Jordan Villarreal are operating the Austin location. Ernie had wanted to open a restaurant focusing on porchetta for a while, discovered Meat & Bread on YouTube, and decided to reach out about opening a franchise location.

Meat & Bread co-owners Frank Harrington and Cord Jarvie opened their first location in Vancouver in 2010 and expanded in the city with an additional one in Calgary. There were locations in Seattle, but that has since closed.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; there are indoor and patio dining areas.