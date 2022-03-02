Tatsu-Ya Is Taking Over Contigo for a New Ramen and Barbecue Restaurant

The Tatsu-ya restaurant group — behind lauded Austin mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya, among others — is taking over the former space of longtime restaurant Contigo in MLK. The forthcoming restaurant will be found at 2027 Anchor Lane starting sometime in the late summer.

The unnamed restaurant will focus on two foods the group does well: ramen and barbecue (similar to what it has served over at Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya, see: brisket ramen). There are no further details at this time.

A press release notes that Contigo co-owner Andrew Wiseheart actually came to chef and owner Tatsu Aikawa about taking over the restaurant space.

The Tatsu-ya group opened its first restaurant — Ramen Tatsu-ya on Research Boulevard — in 2012. The portfolio has since expanded with several locations of the ramen restaurant (including one in Houston), then Kemuri Tatsu-ya, followed by new-school hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-ya and its ice cream counterpart, and most recently, tiki bar and restaurant Tiki Tatsu-ya. There had been Japanese patio bar Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-ya, but that space now serves as the patio for Ramen’s East Sixth location.

Contigo opened in 2011. It expanded to downtown food hall Fareground when that opened in 2018, but the stall closed when Fareground closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contigo itself closed in December 2021, although its catering business remains open. The restaurant group formerly operated two other restaurants — vegetable-focused Gardner which was open from 2014 to 2016 and casual Chicon which was open from 2016 to 2018 — in the East Sixth space that Canje now occupies.