Justin Theroux’s NYC Bar Tests Austin Expansion With SXSW Pop-Up

New York bar Ray’s — co-run by actor/pit bull rescue advocate/generally Austin fan Justin Theroux — is looking to expand with an Austin location. But before that potentially happens, Ray’s is hosting a pop-up during South by Southwest this week. It takes place at 607 Blanco Street in Clarksville on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Ray’s team tagged award-winning Austin burger pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club to cook up free food each evening starting at 7:30 p.m. Also on deck will be cocktails courtesy of Bad Larry’s sibling bar Little Brother, as well as live country music, line dancing, tattoos, and T-shirts.

The SXSW pop-up is taking over a residential space to feel more comfortable for attendees. Artist Matt McCormick, who designed the New York location, will create bar elements for the space, including similarly-styled booths, checkered floors in burnt orange and cream colors (rather than its original black-and-white), lighting, and a burnt orange pool table.

“We love Austin,” writes the Authentic Hospitality Group via a rep, citing the restaurants, bars, and culture, as well as their friends. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the crowd reacts to the pop-up and if Austin wants us here maybe one day.”’

The Ray’s pop-up is being hosted with Austin-based dating app Bumble, and it’s open to the public (no SXSW badge necessary).

Theroux opened Ray’s with fellow co-owners Carlos Quirarte (who also co-owns New York American restaurant the Smile) and restaurateur/nightlife business operator Jon Neidich in July 2019 in the Lower East Side neighborhood. Readers of celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi will recognize the bar as the spot for celebrity sightings, including Nicholas Braun (aka Cousin Greg from Succession) and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Theroux adopted his dog Kuma from Conroe, Texas group A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue when he was living in the city while filming the television show The Leftovers, and has been a vocal supporter of Austin Pets Alive.