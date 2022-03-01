These Austin Restaurants Are Raising Money to Help Ukraine

Last week, Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in the ongoing war where 500,000 refugees have left, and regular citizens are taking up arms to defend their country’s sovereignty.. In response, Austinites have been showing their support for Ukrainians over the past week through multiple rallies. Local restaurant Russian House even dropped the word “Russian” from its name out of solidarity with Ukraine.

In solidarity with Ukrainians, Austin restaurants and cooks are organizing and raising funds to help support Ukrainians on the ground during this time.

Kome: The takeout-only (for now) Japanese restaurant will donate 10 percent of its total sales from Monday, February 28 through Tuesday, March 1 to global charity organization CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund. (5301 Airport Boulevard, North Loop)

Ogi the Yogi: Ukrainian Austin baker Olga Koutseridi will donate all proceeds from her Basque cheesecake sales this week to various charities in Ukraine.

Dine With Ukraine ATX: Instagram food influencer Austin Food Adventures is organizing a Ukraine fundraiser on Saturday, March 6. The participating restaurants — Bird Bird Biscuit, Bummer Burrito, Tamale House East, OneTaco, Sharetea, Fukumoto, Austin Rotisserie, Din Ho Chinese BBQ, Better Half, Hold Out Brewing, JewBoy Burgers, Garbo’s, Pedrosos, Fil ‘n’ Viet, Little Brother, and Brooklyn Breakfast Shop — will donate varying percentages of that day’s sales to the humanitarian organization Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund (Bird Bird is doing five percent of all sales from both of its locations). (multiple locations)