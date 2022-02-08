Two New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Restaurants Are Opening in Austin

Austin is getting two new all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurants this year. There’s New York-based chain K Pot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, set for Sunset Valley at 5200 Brodie Lane; and new independent family-run restaurant Soupleaf Hot Pot, which will open in Highland at 6929 Airport Boulevard, found in the same shopping plaza as 99 Ranch.

K Pot, as it is in the name, offers hot pot and Korean barbecue, both with cook-it-yourself elements. Of the former, people can cook vegetables and meats in pots of simmer broths at their tables. These include meats like pork belly, brisket, crab, spam, fish cakes; seafood like shrimp, mussels, fish; tofus; lots of vegetables like Napa cabbage, mushrooms, and seaweed knots; noodles; dumplings; all to be cooked in broths like seafood tofu, Sichuan spicy, and the vegetarian tomato soup. The Korean barbecue options — meant to be cooked using table grills — include beef, chicken, pork, seafood, and vegetables.

K Pot started in 2018, and while the office is based in Flushing, New York, there are no New York locations. There are additional Texas locations opening in Houston, Killeen, and Longview. There is no projected opening date for the Austin restaurant at this time

Then, Soupleaf will offer Chinese hot pot, focusing on mostly vegetable options, though meats will be on the menu. The all-you-can-eat ingredients will be served buffet-style

Soupleaf is a family affair, run by siblings Nelson Lin, Nicole Lin, Nick Lin, and their mother Jin Lin. They had operated several Chinese restaurants in San Diego, before moving to Austin. Opening the restaurant in a shopping plaza anchored by international supermarket 99 was appealing because “it seemed to be the ideal match,” as Nelson told Eater.

Soupleaf will open sometime in the summer or fall of 2022.