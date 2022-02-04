José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen Documentary Will Premiere at SXSW

World-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK) are the subjects of a new documentary premiering at South by Southwest next month. We Feed People will make its world premiere on March 19.

The documentary will cover the past ten years of WCK. The organization’s mission is to feed people in need after natural and social disasters around the world, such as hurricanes in Puerto Rico, New Orleans, and the Carolinas; earthquakes in Haiti, Mexico, and Indonesia; the Nashville tornados, quarantined cruise passengers, health care workers in the face of COVID-19, D.C. police officers during the January 6, 2021 siege, and many others. In Texas, the organization aided during Hurricane Harvey, the Texas winter storm of 2021, and the migrant situation in Del Rio. Andrés founded WCK in 2010 after a big earthquake hit Haiti.

We Feed People was directed by Ron Howard, known for films such as A Beautiful Mind, and documentaries such as The Beatles: Eight Days a Week and Rebuilding Paradise, about the 2018 California wildfires. He also produced a Julia Child documentary (in which Andrés makes an appearance), which was released last year

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and operating virtually in 2021, this year’s SXSW is a hybrid in-person and virtual event. The documentary’s in-person screening is being held at the Paramount on Saturday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m., and then it will be available virtually starting on Sunday, March 20 at 9 a.m.

Related The Story Behind the José Andrés Nonprofit Serving Hurricane Dorian Victims