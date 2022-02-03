 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Downtown Culinary Destination Thompson Hotel Opens Its First Restaurant

Wax Myrtle’s will open its plant-filled poolside oasis on Valentine’s Day

by Erin Russell
A skewer of octopus and vegetables on a light blue plate with a wedge of lemon
Spanish octopus skewer from Wax Myrtle’s
Clayton Hauck

Downtown hotel the Thompson is opening the first of its three restaurants, poolside restaurant Wax Myrtle’s on Valentine’s Day. Wax Myrtle’s will open on Monday, February 14 on the fourth floor of the hotel at 506 San Jacinto Boulevard.

Wax Myrtle’s will serve Mediterranean dishes like a Spanish octopus skewer, black-eyed pea falafel, a pork chop with brown-butter pecan glaze, and Gulf shrimp with bone marrow-chili butter and sesame seeds. The cocktails focus on American and Mexican spirits, with drinks like the Triple Knot, which has scotch whisky and reposado tequila, Madeira-demerara Gomme syrup, and mole and ginger bitters.

The restaurant has indoor and outdoor space as well as event rooms and, as it is named after a shrub, will house hundreds of plants throughout.

The restaurant comes from Chicago-based restaurant group and creative studio Land and Sea Dept., known for tropical bar spot Lost Lake, which is now permanently closed.

The Thompson will eventually house two additional restaurants from much-lauded chef Mashama Bailey. The Thompson also has a smaller hotel, Tommie, which will have an all-day lobby coffee shop and bar with on-site and takeout services. Hyatt is the parent company of both hotels.

Thompson Austin

506 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website

Wax Myrtle’s

506 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, TX 78701

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

These Austin Restaurants and Food Trucks Will Close for the Winter Storm

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Drive-In Theater Opens in Local Seafood Restaurant Garbo’s

By Nadia Chaudhury

Valentine's Day 2022: An Austin Dining and Takeout Guide

By Darcie Duttweiler

A Guide to Austin’s Most Exciting Pop-Ups Right Now

By Nadia Chaudhury
2 comments / new

Vegan Ice Cream Shop Sweet Ritual Is Temporarily Closed

By Nadia Chaudhury

More Austin Restaurants Host Fundraisers for Texas French Bread

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world