Downtown Culinary Destination Thompson Hotel Opens Its First Restaurant

Downtown hotel the Thompson is opening the first of its three restaurants, poolside restaurant Wax Myrtle’s on Valentine’s Day. Wax Myrtle’s will open on Monday, February 14 on the fourth floor of the hotel at 506 San Jacinto Boulevard.

Wax Myrtle’s will serve Mediterranean dishes like a Spanish octopus skewer, black-eyed pea falafel, a pork chop with brown-butter pecan glaze, and Gulf shrimp with bone marrow-chili butter and sesame seeds. The cocktails focus on American and Mexican spirits, with drinks like the Triple Knot, which has scotch whisky and reposado tequila, Madeira-demerara Gomme syrup, and mole and ginger bitters.

The restaurant has indoor and outdoor space as well as event rooms and, as it is named after a shrub, will house hundreds of plants throughout.

The restaurant comes from Chicago-based restaurant group and creative studio Land and Sea Dept., known for tropical bar spot Lost Lake, which is now permanently closed.

The Thompson will eventually house two additional restaurants from much-lauded chef Mashama Bailey. The Thompson also has a smaller hotel, Tommie, which will have an all-day lobby coffee shop and bar with on-site and takeout services. Hyatt is the parent company of both hotels.